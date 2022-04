Casper Ruud is always there. For some time now, the Norwegian has gained prominence exponentially on the Tour and the third time was the charm on Wednesday night at the Miami Open presented by Itaú. It's that, on his third try, the Norwegian earned his first win against second seed Alexander Zverev with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 win to advance to a semi-final matchup against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO