Police: 1 killed, 2 injured in crash while fleeing officers

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) — A driver who crashed a vehicle while fleeing from officers has died and two passengers were injured, Kentucky State Police said.

Timothy S. Mcculley, 36, of London fled from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday following a theft that had occurred in Monticello, police said in a statement. While crossing an intersection at a high rate of speed, he lost control of the vehicle and struck a rock embankment, police said.

Mcculley was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office. One passenger in his vehicle was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center and is listed in critical condition. Another passenger was taken to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for treatment.

Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigating the crash.