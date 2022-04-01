ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Places This Week: Progress on Greystar’s Gateway project and Ascent tower

By Veronica Brezina
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Simon Property Group, which owns Tyrone Square Mall, is partnering with South Florida-based Zero Empty Spaces to bring art studios to the mall. Zero Empty Spaces works with property owners and developers to do something with vacant properties that are open...

Related
Will affordable artist studios boost traffic at Tyrone Square Mall?

Tyrone Square Mall will officially turn 50 in October. And while it’s not a ghost town, exactly, the amount of retail shops, as well as the number of circulating customers, has dwindled significantly from the 1970s and ‘80s, when shopping was a nearly everyday activity, and “hanging out” at the mall was a rite of passage for St. Petersburg teens.
VISUAL ART
Ybor’s Meatyard project draws inspiration from Warehouse Arts District

The vision of converting 12,000 square feet of warehouse space into galleries and art studios is part of developer Darryl Shaw’s bolder vision for Ybor City. The concept called Meatyard, named in honor of Jerry Meatyard, a former Ybor artist and professor at Hillsborough Community College’s Ybor City campus, entails developing 56 affordable artist studios and roughly 2,800 square feet of gallery and exhibition space at 1728 E. Second Ave.
VISUAL ART
Updated Renderings Revealed for Calyer Place Residential Tower in Greenpoint, Brooklyn

In an exclusive reveal, YIMBY is pleased to share new renderings of the first tower to debut at Calyer Place, a forthcoming residential complex in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. The tower at 65 Private Drive will stand 40 stories above the waterfront near the intersection of West and Oak Streets. Additional properties within the complex will include another 40-story tower, a 32-story building, and 22-story building.
BROOKLYN, NY
Inside the Skyway Marina District’s first affordable housing complex

Whether a St. Petersburg resident earns $8 or closer to $20 an hour at their job, local officials want to ensure the diverse workforce can call St. Pete their home, and it’s getting one step closer to that goal. On Tuesday, Blue Sky Communities, alongside elected city and county...
REAL ESTATE
$37 million medical facility coming to the west side of St. Pete

Residents on the west side of St. Petersburg will soon have easier access to medical care thanks to Bayfront Health’s new state-of-the-art, $37 million facility currently under construction in the Crossroads neighborhood. City and county officials joined leadership from Bayfront Health St. Petersburg and its parent company, Orlando Health,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
St. Pete building new $8.2 million Environmental Lab

In need of more space and upgraded facilities to handle its myriad responsibilities, the City of St. Petersburg recently awarded $8.2 million for construction of a new Water Resources Environmental Quality Lab, a facility that could withstand a Category 5 hurricane. St. Petersburg City Council recently approved a bid from...
POLITICS
Verizon confirms service interruptions in St. Pete

March 29, 2022 - Verizon customers in St. Petersburg may experience interruptions to their phone service Tuesday, as a company statement said a portion of fiber cable is damaged. The cable connects to several service sites in the city, leading to missed calls or texts and causing some customers to lose service entirely. It is not clear when Verizon will resolve the issue, although connecting cell phones to Wi-Fi and enabling the Wi-Fi calling feature may offer a solution.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Economy
Arts
Housing
Real Estate
St. Pete startup offers innovative financial academy

At Wednesday’s 1 Million Cups event, hosted by Thrive DTSP, a panel of local business leaders heard how the founder of St. Petersburg startup Tech & Flow hopes to inspire a culture of financial success for young professionals through an online academy and, upon completion, an innovative mobile app.
INTERNET
DoubleLine creates two ETFs

DoubleLine, which recently opened a Tampa office, is creating two exchange-traded funds. The two ETFs will be DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSE: DBND) and DoubleLine Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSE: DCPE). The EFTs will be managed from DoubleLine's Tampa office and are scheduled to start trading on the NYSE Arca on April 5, according to a news release. "As a steward of our clients' investment capital, DoubleLine has diversified its distribution channels to match the preferences of investors and their intermediaries," DoubleLine President Ron Redell said. "Actively managed ETFs are no longer a niche option among '40 Act funds. In fact, active ETFs are well on their way to becoming a mainstay for many investors and advisors. We have formed the DoubleLine ETF Trust to serve them with a suite of actively managed ETFs, starting with DBND and DCPE." Gundlach and Deputy Chief Investment Officer Jeffrey Sherman will hold a webcast on the two funds at 4:15 p.m. on April 26. Click here to register for the webcast.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay ranks No. 3 on places where people want to live

March 28, 2022 - According to a migration analysis from Redfin, Tampa ranked as No.3 on metros within the United States where homebuyers were searching for homes. The latest migration analysis is based on a sample of about two million Redfin.com users who searched for homes across 111 metro areas in January and February, according to Redfin. Tampa followed behind Phoenix, which ranked second, and Miami, which ranked first.
TAMPA, FL
Leaders talk economic, environmental sustainability before resiliency summit

For the last 60 years, the Tampa Bay Planning Council has convened the region, from Citrus to Manatee County, to support decision making, economic development, preparedness and – perhaps most important to this slice of Florida’s Gulf Coast – environmental resiliency. The Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa startup wins $50k in cash and prizes from pitch competition

April Caldwell experienced the frustrations of securing space at events to sell her gourmet popcorn, and like any successful entrepreneur she wanted to fix the problem. Caldwell founded fayVen, which is like the home-sharing platform Airbnb but for vendors and venues. The Tampa-based startup connects all parties in an online marketplace. The platform, which is still in beta testing, recently landed Caldwell in Bloomberg’s 2 Minute Drill pitch competition show where Caldwell won $50,000 in grand prizes.
TAMPA, FL
TeBella Tea Company opens new shop in the Edge District

Shelves stacked with metal bins containing over 100 different types of loose-leaf tea can be found inside the new TeBella Tea Company shop. TeBella, known for the diverse tea flavors it brews, has relocated its café from the Station House co-working space in St. Pete to a 1,200-square-foot shop at 1445 Central Ave.
SARASOTA, FL

