IBC Group presents Junior Achievement with a $15k check

IBC Group delivers a $15,000 check to Junior Achievement of Laredo. March 28, 2022. (Courtesy / IBC Bank)

Junior Achievement of Laredo received a check of $15,000 from IBC Group, which included IBC Zapata, IBC Laredo and Commerce Bank.

This grant supports the Junior Achievement annual fundraisers and programs.

"These funds will enable Junior Achievement to continue to offer its free programs at schools for students from Kinder through 12 grade," District Director of Junior Achievement of Laredo Oralia Bernal said. "They enable us to recruit volunteers from our community, train those volunteers and send them out to the classroom teaching our programs on economics. Our volunteers reinforce and enhance what students are already learning in the classroom through Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills."

The relationship between Junior Achievement and IBC Group has been established since its inception in 1986.

"(For) a very, very long time, IBC Group has supported and been a huge advocate of Junior Achievement," Bernal said.

"We believe that the education of every child is very important in all the communities we serve, and especially the programs that are being offered by Junior Achievement," Senior Corporate Marketing Director Gabriel Castillo said. "They really work to complete and develop a child, and overall enhance the quality of life for every person in the community."

IBC Group encourages other financial institutions to become a part of Junior Achievement and help them to better communities the best they can.

"Without this future development, our communities cannot thrive,” Castillo said. “So it's very important that everyone gets involved."