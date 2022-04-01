Legomsky testifies before Senate judiciary subcommittee

DEMOCRATS' JAN. 6 COMMITTEE PROBLEM. "People care about getting pissed off every time they buy a tank of gas," a Republican strategist said recently, pointing to the importance of inflation as an issue in the midterm elections. "You know what they don't care about? Jan. 6." With that, the GOP pol succinctly pointed out the political problem facing House Democrats. They created a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in part so they could use it as an issue in the midterm elections. What if it doesn't work?

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO