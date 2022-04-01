ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Alaska Airlines cancels 9% of its flights over staffing woes

By GILLIAN FLACCUS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ao177_0ewjtskf00
1 of 5

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Alaska Airlines canceled dozens of U.S. West Coast flights Friday as off-duty pilots picketed in several major cities over an impasse in nearly three years of contract negotiations, and the airline said more cancellations were possible through the weekend.

More than 120 Alaska Airlines flights were canceled — about 9% of its operations — and about 15,300 passengers were affected, the airline said in a statement. Canceled flights included 66 in Seattle; 20 in Portland, Oregon; 10 in Los Angeles; and seven in San Francisco, according to the flight tracking website flightaware.com.

At the same time, pilots held a rally and picket line in all those cities, according to a union website. Pilots with the Air Lines Pilots Association also protested last week in New York City outside the airline’s Investor Relations Day in a precursor of Friday’s picket. Those on the picket line Friday said they were off-duty and were not to blame for the canceled flights.

“It takes everyone at Alaska to run a successful and reliable operation. Today, we fell short. We’re grateful for all employees who are working hard to get our guests to where they need to go,” the airline said in the statement that did not mention the picketing.

The cancellations come as air travel rebounds to pre-pandemic levels and demand is surging as many Americans head off on spring break for long-delayed vacations. Frustrated travelers vented on social media about botched vacation plans and reported that there was up to a 10-hour wait to speak with an airline representative about rescheduling flights. Many said they couldn’t fly out for a day or two.

Robyn Dold, of Battle Ground, Washington, had planned to fly to Missouri on Friday with her husband, daughter and son-in-law to attend her father-in-law’s funeral. The family received an email from Alaska at midnight — six hours before they were to take off — that said their flight was canceled.

Dold spent hours Friday on hold with the airline, and then in line at Portland International Airport, only to learn Alaska could not get them to the funeral on time — or even to a city within 10 hours’ driving distance.

“We’d go with the flow if it was a vacation, but this is something that has a due date that we can’t change and it’s heartbreaking,” she said in a phone interview. “My husband is beside himself. His father was his very best friend.”

Dold, who was to deliver the eulogy, will instead watch the funeral on a one-way livestream with her husband from home, she said.

“What I think really irritates me the most, honestly, is that we weren’t given any notification ahead of time that this was a possibility. We could have made other arrangements,” said Dold. “That’s what’s really disappointing.”

Pilots on a picket line at Los Angeles International Airport said the cancellations were the result of understaffing by Alaska Airlines, which cut back during the pandemic and reacted too slowly when travel demand resumed.

“Everybody here is on their days off. Alaska Airlines is having staffing issues. They may not want to say that, but they’re having staffing issues,” said Steve Van Metre, an Alaska Airlines captain.

“We’ve had several pilots leave for other airlines because of the quality-of-life issues at this company.”

Pilots have been in contract negotiations with the airline for nearly three years and the two sides are at an impasse.

The union says Alaska Airlines did not adequately prepare for a return to air travel after the pandemic and didn’t take the necessary steps to retain or attract pilots as demand bounced back. Issues that still need to be resolved include job security, work rules and quality-of-life provisions that provide flexibility and reasonable schedules, it said in a statement, and the current pilot contract falls well behind those at comparable airlines in several key sections.

Alaska Airlines said Friday it values its pilots and respects their right to picket, but it also needs to negotiate a deal that allows the airline to maintain growth and profitability. The airline is working to recover $2.3 billion in losses from the COVID-19 pandemic, it said in a statement.

“A new pilot contract remains a top priority for Alaska,” Jenny Wetzel, vice president of labor relations for Alaska Airlines, said in a statement. “We’ve put a package on the table that’s competitive and addresses the issues most important to our pilots.”

The airline said it offers competitive salaries for its pilots. For example, an Alaska Airlines captain’s average salary is $341,000 per year, the airline said.

____

Associated Press videographer Eugene Garcia in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press
The Associated Press

831K+

Followers

411K+

Posts

374M+

Views

Related
Black Enterprise

Delta Passenger Plans To Sue Airline After Being Kicked Out For ‘Offensive’ Sweater

A passenger on a March 9 Delta Air Lines flight to Los Angeles was kicked off the plane for wearing what was considered to be offensive attire. Jauneil Brooks was removed from the aircraft for wearing and refusing to remove a sweater that read “F— Biden,” and in smaller print underneath, “And f— you for voting for him!” The Post Millennial reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Industry
Portland, OR
Industry
State
Alaska State
Local
Oregon Business
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
City
Portland, OR
Local
Alaska Business
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Alaska Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Business
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Industry
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Daily Mail

'I would pay extra not to be next to her:' Barefoot woman is slammed for getting VERY comfortable on Southwest Airlines flight with homemade contraption

A female passenger aboard a Southwest flight was slammed online after she posted a video of herself barefoot and asleep while resting on a tray table. The video, posted to TikTok by @WendyGoneWild on March 9, shows her bare feet dangling in a sling that was wrapped around the tray table to keep it in place.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilot#Ap#Investor Relations Day#Americans
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Seattle

Over the last few weeks, I have been writing a popular series on billionaires. I have been looking at how they have earned their fortune, at what age they achieved success, and perhaps most importantly, what they have done to help the community.
SEATTLE, WA
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Thrillist

Southwest Is Rolling Out a Perk That Other Major Airlines Don’t Offer

Southwest Airlines is getting ready to buck a standard airline industry practice by introducing the option to transfer the value of canceled flight tickets to other people, Bloomberg reports. Both parties must be members of Southwest's Rapid Rewards loyalty program to transfer the credits, which are good for 12 months...
INDUSTRY
The Oregonian

Portland’s huge mansions for sale: What kind of homes with space can you get for $8 million or less?

How much space do you need to be comfortable? In Portland, there’s a wide range of homes for sale, from a 368-square-foot studio with a Murphy bed (listed at $175,000) in the Cardinell View Lofts near Portland State University to almost 10,000 square feet of living space inside a century-old Georgian-Colonial Revival-style mansion on lofty Southwest Vista Avenue, listed at $3.2 million.
PORTLAND, OR
Travel + Leisure

Amtrak's Latest Sale Offers 2 Private Room Tickets for the Price of 1

Amtrak wants to help people escape for spring with a free companion ticket in private rooms starting Tuesday, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale, which is valid through March 21, allows passengers who book a private roomette to bring a guest for no extra charge with fares starting at $193. The sale is valid on travel between March 16 and May 22.
LIFESTYLE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

831K+
Followers
411K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy