Kenneth Bradley Muir

To quote a poet, "A limb has fallen from the family tree that says grieve not for me. Remember the best times, the laughter, the songs; the good life I lived while I was strong". Kenneth Lewis Wright, the older of two sons born to the late Walter L. and...
The family of late reality television star and singer Traci Braxton has accused her husband and former manager of trying to exploit her death. Traci's husband, Kevin Surratt, and management reportedly planned to hold a funeral service---something which was against Traci's wishes.
Joseph “Jody” Shuford, 53, of Little Laurel Road Ext., Boone, N.C., husband of Gail H. Shuford, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, March 27, 2022, at his home. He was born October 25, 1968, in Buncombe County. The son of Deane Roberts Shuford and...
