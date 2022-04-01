ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Kenneth Bradley Muir

Watauga Democrat
 1 day ago

Kenneth Bradley Muir, just 64, beloved and cherished husband...

www.wataugademocrat.com

Newnan Times-Herald

Kenneth Lewis Wright

To quote a poet, "A limb has fallen from the family tree that says grieve not for me. Remember the best times, the laughter, the songs; the good life I lived while I was strong". Kenneth Lewis Wright, the older of two sons born to the late Walter L. and...
NEWNAN, GA
Watauga Democrat

Joseph "Jody" Shuford

Joseph “Jody” Shuford, 53, of Little Laurel Road Ext., Boone, N.C., husband of Gail H. Shuford, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, March 27, 2022, at his home. He was born October 25, 1968, in Buncombe County. The son of Deane Roberts Shuford and...
BOONE, NC
Watauga Democrat

Dorothy Venable Chilton

Dorothy Venable Chilton, Boone, N.C., passed away Friday March 25, 2022. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Chilton family.
BOONE, NC

