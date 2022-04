If you've been waiting for a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, it looks like Amazon might have you covered. For the rest of the day, the online retailer is selling those and a wide variety of other Samsung Galaxy devices at a pretty hefty discount. For the aforementioned Fold 3, you're looking at 22% off (savings of $400) while the Flip 3 is selling at a 15% discount. Other devices in the sales roundup include the Galaxy S21 FE and the S20 FE, the latter of which is selling for a whopping 36% off.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO