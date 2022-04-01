ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

US soccer star Hope Solo arrested for DWI, child abuse in North Carolina

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aeEFQ_0ewjspHX00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Decorated soccer star Hope Solo has released a statement from her attorney after reportedly being arrested Thursday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

A post to Solo’s Twitter account Friday reads, “On the advice of counsel, Hope can’t speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges.” The statement is credited to Solo’s attorney, Rich Nichols.

According to court documents, a witness observed Solo “passed out” behind the wheel of her vehicle for more than an hour, with the engine running and children in the backseat, WGHP reported.

Hope Solo was previously arrested on domestic violence charges in 2014. That case was dismissed, in part due to witnesses declining to testify, USA Today reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

First grade teacher among 2 arrested for methamphetamine trafficking in North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Narcotics Unit arrested two suspects on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine on March 18. Antonisha Chambers, 34, has been charged with trafficking by possession, trafficking by transport, maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of narcotics and conspiracy. The police department says Chambers is employed as […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WSET

Suspect arrested in 30-year-old North Carolina murder case

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Officials say a Mississippi man has been arrested for the 1992 murder of a North Carolina woman after an investigation by state and local law enforcement agencies. The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation says in a news release that it was joined by the Surry...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Star, NC
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hope Solo
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KENS 5

US Marines killed in Norway crash were all stationed in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The U.S. Marine Corps identified four Marines killed when their Osprey helicopter crashed during a NATO drill in Norway. They were assigned to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force and were stationed in North Carolina. II MEF identified the soldiers as:. Capt. Matthew...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#Dwi#Child Abuse#Hopesolo#Wghp#Usa Today#Cox Media Group
The Independent

Voice from the grave haunts Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

Days before his own death, Louisiana Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth walked into a secure room deep inside state police headquarters, swore an oath and told investigators about the night he held down Black motorist Ronald Greene and repeatedly bashed him in the head with a flashlight.Gone was the bravado from Hollingsworth’s earlier boast — captured on body-camera video — that he “beat the ever-living f-—" out of the man before his 2019 death along a rural roadside in northeast Louisiana. Instead, in a two-hour interrogation, Hollingsworth meekly portrayed himself as the victim in the violent arrest, saying he feared...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Twitter
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
66K+
Followers
95K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy