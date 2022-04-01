Hobart woman pleads not guilty to stealing from employer

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that LATRELL JOHNSON (“JOHNSON”), age 30, of New Orleans, pled guilty on March 16, 2022, to count one (1) of her indictment, charging Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371. In exchange, the government has agreed to dismiss two counts of Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1341 and 2. In pleading guilty to count 1, the defendant faces a maximum penalty of up to five (5) years’ imprisonment; a term of supervised release of up to three (3) years; and a fine of up to $250,000.00, as well as a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.00. Today’s guilty plea brings the total number of defendants convicted in Operation Sideswipe to 31.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 15 DAYS AGO