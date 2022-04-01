ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobart, WI

Hobart woman pleads not guilty to stealing from employer

whby.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Hobart woman accused of stealing from her employer says she is “not guilty”. Christinia Janssen...

www.whby.com

Comments / 1

KTLA

Man pleads guilty to stealing COVID relief funds in NoHo hospice scheme

A West Hills man pleaded guilty Friday to stealing government funds designed to aid medical providers in the treatment of patients suffering from COVID-19. Gurgen Israyelyan, 39, also admitted to stealing additional government funds intended to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Justice said in a news release. Israyelyan said he […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTBS

Minden woman accused in stabbing death pleads not guilty

MINDEN, La. — The 48-year-old woman accused of fatally stabbing the older brother of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed has plead not guilty in Webster Parish District Court. Angela Washington plea on Monday comes on the heels of a grand jury indictment earlier this month, charging her...
MINDEN, LA
News 4 Buffalo

Wyoming County woman pleads guilty after stealing money from Chamber of Commerce, forging signature

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wyoming County woman waived indictment Thursday and pleaded guilty to three charges related to her stealing over $100,000 from the County’s Chamber of Commerce, according to the County DA’s office. Kelly Ashcraft, 45, pleaded guilty to grand larceny in the second degree, a Class C felony, forgery in the second […]
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
Daily Mail

Lorry driver, 54, is jailed after posing as his dead neighbour for two years and stealing £60,000 of his savings by pretending to be pensioner when he phoned bank

A lorry driver has been jailed after posing as his dead neighbour for two years and stealing £60,000 of his savings by pretending to be the pensioner when he phoned the bank. The court was told when David Traylen, who Dean Thompson 'unofficially cared' for over two decades, died aged 78, it was believed he had no known beneficiaries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBAY Green Bay

Mother accused of beating 8-year-old faces second count of attempted murder

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Falls Police Department says a woman accused of brutally beating her 8-year-old son has been released from the hospital. She is now in jail facing two charges of attempted intentional homicide. The second charge comes after witnesses described a previous incident. Because she has not been charged, police are not releasing her name.
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
Telegraph

Met police officers plead not guilty to sharing ‘offensive’ messages with Wayne Couzens

Three Metropolitan Police officers accused of sharing grossly offensive social media messages with Wayne Couzens have pleaded not guilty after appearing in court. PC Jonathan Cobban, 35, PC William Neville, 33, and former officer Joel Borders, 45, were charged last month after detectives found allegedly offensive material on a mobile phone belonging Couzens, following his arrest for the abduction, rape and murder of Sarah Everard.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Trio jailed over multimillion-pound drug smuggling operation

A man described as being “at the head of” a criminal organisation smuggling cocaine and cannabis into the UK hidden inside items of machinery has been jailed for 21 years.The National Crime Agency (NCA) estimates that the group imported drugs with a street value of more than £30 million into the UK.Judge Martyn Levett, sentencing at Ipswich Crown Court, said the operation was of a “commercial scale” and that he had “no doubt that the successful importations would have continued” were it not for the authorities intercepting a shipment at Dover in 2017.Thomas Kavanagh, 54, of Tamworth, Staffordshire, Gary Vickery,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

West Midlands Police student officer sentenced over child images

A former student police officer who admitted making indecent images of children has been put on a sex offender scheme and had his phone and iPad confiscated. Keel Walker joined West Midlands Police in March 2021 but devices he owned were seized by officers the following month. He was sentenced...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Two deputies allegedly attacked by Dane County Jail resident

MADISON, Wis. — Two Dane County Sheriff’s deputies were attacked Tuesday by a resident of the Dane County Jail, officials said Wednesday. Timothy Thomas, 32, from Portland, Ore. was being held in jail by the U.S. Marshal Service pending federal charges. Deputies were conducting a routine wellness check in his cellblock when he allegedly grew upset and attacked them. Sheriff’s officials claimed he was not provoked.
DANE COUNTY, WI
L'Observateur

New Orleans Woman Pleads Guilty in Staged Automobile Collision Scheme

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that LATRELL JOHNSON (“JOHNSON”), age 30, of New Orleans, pled guilty on March 16, 2022, to count one (1) of her indictment, charging Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371. In exchange, the government has agreed to dismiss two counts of Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1341 and 2. In pleading guilty to count 1, the defendant faces a maximum penalty of up to five (5) years’ imprisonment; a term of supervised release of up to three (3) years; and a fine of up to $250,000.00, as well as a mandatory special assessment fee of $100.00. Today’s guilty plea brings the total number of defendants convicted in Operation Sideswipe to 31.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WTHI

Woman pleads guilty in fatal drunk driving case

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A woman has pleaded guilty to a charge in a drunk driving case that killed a local man. Police say Cheyenne Prass was driving drunk when she hit and killed David Shawn Vasquez, Jr. The crash happened in a work zone in Indianapolis in July 2020. Wednesday, a judge accepted a plea agreement in the case.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
BBC

Met police officer sentenced for headbutting bar worker

A Met Police officer who headbutted a bar worker in a row over Covid-19 rules has been given a suspended jail term. PC Luke Wilson assaulted the waiter during a night out in July when the victim accused him of breaching restrictions, a court heard. Passing sentence, a judge said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

