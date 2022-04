With general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson announcing that the Chicago Blackhawks are rebuilding, we could see several of their top prospects be regulars on the team as soon as next season. The team already traded a handful of their NHL players before the deadline, and there certainly should be more moves from here. Yet, when it comes to their prospects, there are three specifically who need to have an impact over the next few years. Let’s discuss why this is the case.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO