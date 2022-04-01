ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Guardians' Nick Sandlin: Perfect inning in spring debut

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Sandlin (shoulder) struck out two in a perfect inning in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Mariners....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Cleveland Guardians spend more on theme song than free agents

The Cleveland Guardians, known to be one of the cheapest organizations in all of baseball, have money! This may be breaking news to fans of the team but, unfortunately for them, the Guardians would rather spend money on a theme song than a free agent outfielder — an outfielder who they’ve needed for two decades.
NFL
dodgerblue.com

Spring Training Recap: Dodgers Blow Out Guardians At Goodyear Ballpark

Julio Urias bounced back from a shaky 2022 Spring Training debut and the Los Angeles Dodgers broke the game open late to complete a Cactus League sweep of the Cleveland Guardians with a 12-1 win at Goodyear Ballpark. Urias allowed leadoff singles in the first and second innings, but retired...
MLB
KSDK

Cardinals find a way to beat both the rain and the Mets on Friday

JUPITER, Fla. — The Cardinals actually won twice on Friday, even though only one of the wins will show up on the spring training scoreboard. The first victory came in the morning, when they decided to play most of the regulars, and the pitchers scheduled to work in the game against the Mets, in an intrasquad game because of rain in the forecast.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Clase
Person
Nick Sandlin
The Spun

PGA Tour Veteran Withdrawing From The Masters

While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
GOLF
Morning Journal

Jose Ramirez doubles twice, Guardians topple Diamondbacks, 5-1

Jose Ramirez doubled twice and Franmil Reyes drove in three runs as the Guardians recorded a 5-1 win April 1 over the Diamondbacks. Reyes belted a two-run home run in the third, his first homer of the spring, and Amed Rosario also contributed a solo home run in the third.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians#Mariners
CBS Sports

Marlins' Nick Neidert: Sent to minors

Neidert was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Neidert finished last season at the Triple-A level and will also open there in 2022. The 25-year-old made eight appearances (seven starts) for the Marlins last year and had a 4.54 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 21:23 K:BB over 35.2 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Launches third spring homer

Varsho batted leadoff and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's spring training game against the Cubs. Varsho bopped his third Cactus League homer in the third inning off Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks. It was the first of four long balls launched by the Diamondbacks off Hendricks. This marked the seventh time in nine spring starts that Varsho batted leadoff, with most of those coming against righties. The catcher/outfielder is 5-for-26 with three homers, four RBI and five runs scored over 26 at-bats.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Logs five innings

Bumgarner allowed one hit and struck out six over five scoreless innings in Friday's spring training start against the Cubs. Bumgarner was efficient, requiring just 55 pitches to get 15 outs in the left-hander's final Cactus League start. He's scheduled to start Opening Day, April 7, against the Padres. Not all starts can be this breezy; if Bumgarner gets up to 70 pitches by next Thursday, there's no guarantee he can get five innings. His spring season ends with a 4.09 ERA and 1.25 WHIP. He allowed eight hits and four walks while striking out 10 over 11 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jhoulys Chacin: Tosses scoreless frame

Chacin struck out one in a perfect inning during Friday's Cactus League win over the Mariners. Chacin had given up three runs in two innings across his first two relief appearances this spring, so it was encouraging to see him generate better results against Seattle on Friday. The right-hander picked up 17 holds while posting a 4.34 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 64.1 innings across 46 appearances (one start) with the Rockies last year, but he'll likely serve more in a middle-relief role during his second year with the club.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Appointed to rotation

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Lyles will start the team's second game of the season April 9 in Tampa Bay, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Though he owns a 5.24 ERA over 182 career MLB starts between stops with the Astros, Rockies, Padres, Brewers, Pirates and Rangers, Lyles will begin the season as the Orioles' No. 2 starter due mainly to the lack of appealing alternatives in the rotation. While he was with Texas a year ago, Lyles offered little fantasy value aside from eating innings, as he surrendered an MLB-high 38 home runs en route to a 5.15 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 180 frames. The move to the historically hitter-friendly Camden Yards may not dramatically help him in limiting home runs, even though the Orioles have implemented dimension changes to their home park in an effort to make the field more favorable for pitchers.
MLB
CBS Sports

Chance Sisco: Released by Mariners

Sisco was released by the Mariners on Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The catcher signed a minor-league contract with Mariners on March 16, going 2-for-9 from the plate while scoring a run over eight appearances. Sisco will once again be on the move after spending the 2021 season with the Orioles and Mets, slashing an abysmal .149/.241/.189 with three doubles and four RBI over 83 plate appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Alex Wood: Looking good in spring

Wood has allowed just two runs on seven hits and a walk with 10 strikeouts in 10 innings across three Cactus League starts. Wood allowed his first runs of the spring in Thursday's 13-2 win over the Rockies. The right-hander enjoyed a bounce-back campaign in pitcher-friendly Oracle Park last season, going 10-4 with a 3.83 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 152:39 K:BB across 138.2 innings. He's still more likely to end up toward the back of the Giants' rotation, but he's a solid and budget-friendly source of strikeouts. Regression shouldn't be much of a factor -- his 3.47 FIP last season suggests he was slightly unlucky, and it was in line with his previous work before his two-year slump in 2019 and 2020. Wood should be fine as long as he can avoid injury absences.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Josh Staumont: Struggling in spring

Staumont has allowed five runs on three hits and six walks while striking out three over 3.2 innings in four Cactus League games. It's too early to worry much about his performance, but it's a little concerning to see him struggle. The right-hander was excellent as part of a closer committee last season, logging five saves, 16 holds, a 2.88 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 72:27 K:BB in 64 appearances. He only allowed 0.8 HR/9 while flexing a 96.6 mph average on his fastball. Staumont enters the season in the mix for high-leverage innings again, though Scott Barlow is expected to get the majority of the save chances at the start of 2022.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Haseley: Optioned to Triple-A

Haseley was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Haseley was already facing a battle to earn a bench spot, but the acquisition of AJ Pollock on Friday pushed him further down the outfield depth chart. He'll need to do much better than the .224/.282/.295 line he managed for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season if he's to make a case for a return to the majors.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Nick Margevicius: Makes return from injury

Margevicius (shoulder) has logged one Cactus League appearance this spring, allowing two earned runs on three hits over an inning while recording a strikeout against the Cubs on March 22. The left-hander underwent thoracic outlet syndrome surgery last summer, and his one spring appearance marked his first taste of game...
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dan Straily: Won't make Opening Day roster

Straily was reassigned to minor-league camp Friday. Straily joined the Diamondbacks as a non-roster invitee in February following a successful two-year stint in Korea, but he failed to make his case for a roster spot this spring. His 8.68 ERA in 9.1 Cactus League innings was quite poor, though it did at least come with 12 strikeouts against just three walks. He'll head to the minors to try to prove himself worthy of his first major-league opportunity since 2019.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy