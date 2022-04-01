ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Guardians' Bryan Lavastida: Likely to land backup catcher job

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Lavastida is expected to be on the Opening Day roster as the Guardians' backup catcher, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports. Luke Maile...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Cleveland Guardians spend more on theme song than free agents

The Cleveland Guardians, known to be one of the cheapest organizations in all of baseball, have money! This may be breaking news to fans of the team but, unfortunately for them, the Guardians would rather spend money on a theme song than a free agent outfielder — an outfielder who they’ve needed for two decades.
NFL
Morning Journal

Jose Ramirez doubles twice, Guardians topple Diamondbacks, 5-1

Jose Ramirez doubled twice and Franmil Reyes drove in three runs as the Guardians recorded a 5-1 win April 1 over the Diamondbacks. Reyes belted a two-run home run in the third, his first homer of the spring, and Amed Rosario also contributed a solo home run in the third.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
Person
Luke Maile
Cleveland.com

Why Andres Gimenez over Gabriel Arias? Myles Straw endorses Amed Rosario in LF– Terry Pluto’s Goodyear Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after walking through the Guardians clubhouse and realizing this team is even younger than I thought:. 1. Some fans wanted to know why Andres Gimenez is still in major-league camp while phenom Gabriel Arias was sent to the minors. How about this: At 23, Gimenez is the veteran compared to the 22-year-old Arias. It’s more than age, but it makes the point of how the Guardians are expected to be the youngest team in MLB again this season.
MLB
Fort Morgan Times

Justin Lawrence can be a “weapon” in Rockies’ bullpen

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Justin Lawrence is an intriguing reliever. There’s no doubt about that. The right-hander with the side-arm delivery can throw a 100 mph fastball from a funky angle, then come back with a dipping, 85 mph slider that ties a hitter in knots. “What a weapon,”...
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Launches third spring homer

Varsho batted leadoff and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's spring training game against the Cubs. Varsho bopped his third Cactus League homer in the third inning off Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks. It was the first of four long balls launched by the Diamondbacks off Hendricks. This marked the seventh time in nine spring starts that Varsho batted leadoff, with most of those coming against righties. The catcher/outfielder is 5-for-26 with three homers, four RBI and five runs scored over 26 at-bats.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Zack Collins: Won't break camp in majors

Collins was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Collins' poor defense behind the plate has led the White Sox to prefer Seby Zavala as Yasmani Grandal's backup. As a prospect, Collins was once thought to have enough pop in his bat to have a shot at carving out a role as a designated hitter even if he couldn't stick behind the plate, but his .195/.315/.330 career slash line suggests that won't be happening.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians#Cup Of Coffee#Mlb Com#Triple A
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Named Opening Day starter

Freeland has been named the starter for the Rockies' Opening Day matchup against the Dodgers on April 8, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Freeland started Friday's Cactus League game against the Mariners and gave up an unearned run on three hits and no walks while striking out two in 5.1 innings. The southpaw had been working on his changeup earlier in camp, but he gave up at least three runs in each of his first two spring starts while testing the pitch. Freehand made 23 starts for the Rockies last year and posted a 4.33 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 120.2 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Appointed to rotation

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Lyles will start the team's second game of the season April 9 in Tampa Bay, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Though he owns a 5.24 ERA over 182 career MLB starts between stops with the Astros, Rockies, Padres, Brewers, Pirates and Rangers, Lyles will begin the season as the Orioles' No. 2 starter due mainly to the lack of appealing alternatives in the rotation. While he was with Texas a year ago, Lyles offered little fantasy value aside from eating innings, as he surrendered an MLB-high 38 home runs en route to a 5.15 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 180 frames. The move to the historically hitter-friendly Camden Yards may not dramatically help him in limiting home runs, even though the Orioles have implemented dimension changes to their home park in an effort to make the field more favorable for pitchers.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Logs five innings

Bumgarner allowed one hit and struck out six over five scoreless innings in Friday's spring training start against the Cubs. Bumgarner was efficient, requiring just 55 pitches to get 15 outs in the left-hander's final Cactus League start. He's scheduled to start Opening Day, April 7, against the Padres. Not all starts can be this breezy; if Bumgarner gets up to 70 pitches by next Thursday, there's no guarantee he can get five innings. His spring season ends with a 4.09 ERA and 1.25 WHIP. He allowed eight hits and four walks while striking out 10 over 11 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Haseley: Optioned to Triple-A

Haseley was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Haseley was already facing a battle to earn a bench spot, but the acquisition of AJ Pollock on Friday pushed him further down the outfield depth chart. He'll need to do much better than the .224/.282/.295 line he managed for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season if he's to make a case for a return to the majors.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Angels' Matt Duffy: Slated for platoon role

Duffy will split time in the short side of a platoon at second base to begin the 2022 campaign, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Tyler Wade will see most of the playing time at the keystone against right-handed pitchers early in the year, but Duffy and Jack Mayfield are expected to split at-bats against southpaws. Duffy appeared in 97 games with the Cubs last year, and he's gone 6-for-9 with a homer, a double, five runs and two walks across four Cactus League games this spring.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Raking in spring

Dozier is batting .467 (14-for-30) with a triple, two doubles, five RBI and two runs scored through 10 Cactus League games. The expected addition of Bobby Witt at third base blocks another path to regular playing time for Dozier, but he's still expected to be a near everyday option as the designated hitter. Dozier can also fill in for Carlos Santana at first base, but he's unlikely to get as much playing time in the corner outfield spots as he has in previous years. After a mediocre 2021 that saw Dozier hit .216/.285/.394 with 16 home runs, 54 RBI, 55 runs scored and five stolen bases in 543 games, he'll need to carry his momentum from spring into the regular season to maintain his place in the lineup.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Earns roster spot

Witt has won an Opening Day roster spot, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Witt tore through the upper minors last season, hitting .290/.361/.575 with 33 homers and 29 steals split between the two highest levels. He's carried that momentum through to this spring, hitting .407/.448/.741 in 10 Cactus League games. A shortstop by trade, Witt is expected to open the year as the Royals' third baseman, with Adalberto Mondesi occupying his primary position.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Strong spring continues

Walker went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's spring training game against the Cubs. Walker walloped his second spring home run in the fourth inning and has hit in seven of nine Cactus League contests. The righty-hitting first baseman is focused on putting a dismal 2021 season behind him, and he's been convincing thus far. He's 9-for-25 with three walks, two homers, two doubles, five RBI and six runs scored. It should be noted that Walker was just as good in 2021's spring training over 53 plate appearances but went on to slash .244/.315/.382 with 10 home runs in the regular season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: Slow spring, big expectations

France is hitting just .231 (6-for-26) with a home run and three RBI across nine exhibitions this spring but is penciled in as the Mariners' everyday first baseman. France has forged a collective .294/.368/.449 slash line across the last two seasons, and he's coming off having recorded a career-high 18 home runs and 73 RBI while playing 152 games for Seattle in 2021. The 27-year-old could be primed for an even bigger season in 2022 with more protection around him in the lineup stemming from the offseason acquisitions of Adam Frazier, Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Optioned to Triple-A

Lowe was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Lowe was competing for a depth role in Tampa Bay's outfield this spring, but he'll report to the minors to begin the year after he hit .190 with two RBI, a stolen base and six strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games this spring. However, he'll likely be in consideration for a major-league roster spot at some point in 2022 as long as he performs well in Durham.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: In good form

Santana has gone 10-for-26 with two doubles, six RBI and three runs scored through nine Cactus League games. Santana's always been a bit questionable from a batting average standpoint -- he's only hit at or above .260 in three of his 12 major-league campaigns. He's usually more solid with plate discipline, but he faltered there in 2021 as well with career-low marks in walk rate (13.2 percent) and on-base percentage (.319) in 158 games. He added 19 home runs, 69 RBI, 66 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases. He'll turn 36 a day after Opening Day, so it's tough to bet on a bounce-back campaign here. If Santana declines further, Hunter Dozier, Ryan O'Hearn or prospect Nick Pratto could get a longer look at first base.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Exits with apparent injury

Adames left Friday's game against the Cubs with an apparent leg injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The nature and severity of the injury are not yet clear. With Luis Urias (quadriceps) opening the year on the injured list, the Brewers may have to turn to Mike Brosseau, Jace Peterson or Pablo Reyes at shortstop if Adames is forced to miss time.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy