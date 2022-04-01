Blue Jays' David Phelps: Makes roster

It’s the last day of March, and even though Opening Day is going to be a little later than usual this year, we’re only one week away from teeing it up for keeps in the Bronx. The Yankees have only seven days left to cross the tees and dot the eyes on their roster before Gerrit Cole takes the mound in Yankee Stadium against the Red Sox next Thursday. This afternoon, Jameson Taillon, whose importance to the team seems to be increasing daily, will take the mound in Clearwater against the Philadelphia Phillies.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO