MLB

Blue Jays' David Phelps: Makes roster

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Phelps' contract was selected by the Blue Jays on Friday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports. Phelps...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

The Cardinals scored 29 runs in Albert Pujols’ first game back

The St. Louis Cardinals unloaded on the Nationals in Albert Pujols’ first game back, scoring 29 runs in an absolute rout. Cardinals fans know better than anyone the power of Albert Pujols over a baseball team. You could say they got a reminder of it on Wednesday when the team legend made his long-awaited return to action in a St. Louis jersey.
MLB
FanSided

The St. Louis Cardinals frustrating offseason

The St. Louis Cardinals bringing back franchise icon Albert Pujols has energized much of the fan base. How much can the nostalgia disguise a lackluster offseason?. The St. Louis Cardinals had a great opportunity to dramatically improve the team this offseason. The free agent market offered some intriguing options to fit several key areas of need. With it being Yadier Molina (and perhaps) Adam Wainwright’s final season in 2022, the lack of urgency to meaningfully improve the roster was striking.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees @ Philadelphia Phillies: Jameson Taillon vs. Zach Eflin

It’s the last day of March, and even though Opening Day is going to be a little later than usual this year, we’re only one week away from teeing it up for keeps in the Bronx. The Yankees have only seven days left to cross the tees and dot the eyes on their roster before Gerrit Cole takes the mound in Yankee Stadium against the Red Sox next Thursday. This afternoon, Jameson Taillon, whose importance to the team seems to be increasing daily, will take the mound in Clearwater against the Philadelphia Phillies.
MLB
NBC Sports

Suarez debuts, Bohm homers, Phillies’ bench takes shape

SARASOTA, Fla. – A week before opening day, the Phillies’ starting pitching rotation is slowly coming together. Ranger Suarez pitched his first competitive innings of the spring in a 3-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday afternoon. Zack Wheeler will do so Saturday against the Toronto Blue...
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dan Straily: Won't make Opening Day roster

Straily was reassigned to minor-league camp Friday. Straily joined the Diamondbacks as a non-roster invitee in February following a successful two-year stint in Korea, but he failed to make his case for a roster spot this spring. His 8.68 ERA in 9.1 Cactus League innings was quite poor, though it did at least come with 12 strikeouts against just three walks. He'll head to the minors to try to prove himself worthy of his first major-league opportunity since 2019.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Gott: Makes Opening Day roster

Gott has made the Brewers' Opening Day roster, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Gott's last MLB experience came in 2020, when he allowed 13 runs in 11.2 innings of relief. He owns a 5.01 ERA in 140 career innings at the highest level.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Easy outing Friday

Kennedy retired the side on seven pitches in Friday's spring training game against the Cubs. Kennedy, who pitched the sixth inning following an impressive five-inning start out of Madison Bumgarner, continued an easy run through the Cactus League. The right-handed setup man has pitched four scoreless and hitless outings with just one walk to blot his record. Prior to Friday, he threw five pitches in his first outing, seven in the second and nine in the third. Kennedy, who converted 26 of 30 opportunities in 2021, is next in line for saves after Mark Melancon.
MLB
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles avoid arbitration with Trey Mancini, signing longest-tenured player to deal including mutual option for 2023

The Orioles announced Saturday night they have avoided arbitration with Trey Mancini, signing their longest-tenured player to a deal for the upcoming season that includes a mutual option for 2023. Mancini, 30, is scheduled to reach free agency at the end of the 2022 season, but the contract presents an opportunity for the first baseman-outfielder to remain in Baltimore for at least one more ...
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Projected to DH often

Mancini is hitting .261 (6-for-23) with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in nine Grapefruit League games. Mancini is penciled in as the Orioles' primary designated hitter this season, though there's also a decent chance he draws time at first base if Ryan Mountcastle needs to rest his legs. Regardless of how often he plays the field, Mancini can be expected to play nearly every day after posting a .255/.326/.432 slash line with 21 home runs, 71 RBI and 77 runs scored in 147 contests last season. The 30-year-old could also see some time in the corner outfield positions, though Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander will be the usual outfield from left to right.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Earns roster spot

Witt has won an Opening Day roster spot, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Witt tore through the upper minors last season, hitting .290/.361/.575 with 33 homers and 29 steals split between the two highest levels. He's carried that momentum through to this spring, hitting .407/.448/.741 in 10 Cactus League games. A shortstop by trade, Witt is expected to open the year as the Royals' third baseman, with Adalberto Mondesi occupying his primary position.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Joe Hudson: Sent out of big-league camp

The Rays reassigned Hudson to minor-league camp Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Even with MLB teams getting 28 active roster spots until May 1 due to the delayed start to spring training, the Rays weren't inclined to keep Hudson around as their No. 3 catcher behind Mike Zunino and Francisco Mejia. Hudson is expected to begin the campaign at Triple-A Durham and will likely serve as organizational catching depth for the entire season.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Zack Collins: Won't break camp in majors

Collins was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Collins' poor defense behind the plate has led the White Sox to prefer Seby Zavala as Yasmani Grandal's backup. As a prospect, Collins was once thought to have enough pop in his bat to have a shot at carving out a role as a designated hitter even if he couldn't stick behind the plate, but his .195/.315/.330 career slash line suggests that won't be happening.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Optioned to Triple-A

Lowe was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Lowe was competing for a depth role in Tampa Bay's outfield this spring, but he'll report to the minors to begin the year after he hit .190 with two RBI, a stolen base and six strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games this spring. However, he'll likely be in consideration for a major-league roster spot at some point in 2022 as long as he performs well in Durham.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Exits with apparent injury

Adames left Friday's game against the Cubs with an apparent leg injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The nature and severity of the injury are not yet clear. With Luis Urias (quadriceps) opening the year on the injured list, the Brewers may have to turn to Mike Brosseau, Jace Peterson or Pablo Reyes at shortstop if Adames is forced to miss time.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Adonis Medina: Optioned to Triple-A

Medina was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. Medina is just 25 years old and was an interesting prospect in the lower minors, but his star has faded to the point that he was designated for assignment by the Phillies over the winter. The Pirates don't have a particularly tough rotation to break into, but his 5.05 ERA in 17 Triple-A starts last year suggests he has more work to do before making a push for a starting role in the majors.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Slugs inside-the-park HR

Rodriguez may have clinched an Opening Day roster spot with his inside-the-park home run against the Guardians on Thursday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. The elite prospect showed off his rich skill set on his drive to deep right center, getting around the bases in 14 seconds to beat a good throw to the plate, while Kramer noted the blast sported a 105-mph exit velocity. Rodriguez's Cactus League line now sits at .360/.429/.720 over 10 games, and while manager Scott Servais wasn't ready to officially declare the 21-year-old outfielder has already made the team, he noted that he "couldn't be any happier with how he's played out" in reference to Rodriguez's spring performance.
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Jake Lamb: Making push for roster spot

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Lamb is making a "great case" for an Opening Day roster spot, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Lamb has been one of the team's best hitters in Cactus League play, slashing .375/.423/.750 with two home runs, three doubles and two RBI across 26 plate appearances. The 31-year-old hit 59 combined homers over the 2016 and 2017 seasons with Arizona but hasn't played in more than 78 major-league contests in any campaign since. If he does indeed break camp with Los Angeles, he'll likely serve as a power bat off the bench while drawing an occasional start at first base or DH.
MLB

