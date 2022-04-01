ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blues' Jordan Binnington: First off Friday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at Friday's skate, suggesting that he'll start later in the day...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Buffalo hosts Nashville after Girgensons' 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (39-24-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-33-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit Buffalo after Zemgus Girgensons scored two goals in the Sabres' 3-2 shootout loss to the Jets. The Sabres are 12-16-6 on their home ice. Buffalo averages only 3.2 penalties...
NHL
NBC Sports

Sharks' Kahkonen won't settle for being 'good' NHL goalie

Kaapo Kahkonen has his eyes set on the bigger picture. Making his second start in a Sharks uniform since San Jose acquired him in a trade at the deadline, Kahkonen stopped 42 shots but allowed four goals Thursday night in a 4-2 loss to the Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche. He...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From the Coyotes’ 5-0 Loss to the Anaheim Ducks

Shorthanded due to injuries, and just one game removed from losing All-Star Clayton Keller for the remainder of the season, the Arizona Coyotes looked to regroup against an Anaheim Ducks team that entered Friday night winless in its last 11 games. The Ducks, however, took flight. Anaheim used three first-period...
NHL
Reuters

Connor McDavid carries Oilers past Blues in overtime

Connor McDavid scored his second goal of the game in overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers their ninth consecutive home victory, a 6-5 decision against the St. Louis Blues on Friday. Seconds after the Blues couldn’t convert a golden chance, McDavid finished a two-on-one rush with Leon Draisaitl for the...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Binnington
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Connor Mcdavid
CBS DFW

Jamie Benn’s OT Goal Sends Dallas Stars Past Anaheim Ducks 3-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Jamie Benn scored 53 seconds into overtime and the Dallas Stars completed a two-game sweep of the skidding Anaheim Ducks with a 3-2 victory. Benn skated past two Ducks and converted a pass from Miro Heiskanen for his 17th goal of the season for the Stars, who have won five of six to stay in the thick of the playoff race. Kevin Shattenkirk scored a tying goal with 3:21 left in regulation, but the Ducks lost their 11th consecutive game. John Gibson stopped 32 shots for Anaheim. Ryan Suter scored in the first period for Dallas, and Jake Oettinger made 21 saves for his second straight win over Anaheim. The Stars will take on the San Jose sharks Saturday at 9:30 p.m. (© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
NHL
Hoops Rumors

How did Roman Josi become the face of the Predators and a Hart Trophy hopeful?

The Nashville Predators are one of the surprise teams of this NHL season. Barring an unforeseen collapse, they are going to the playoffs, and they are going to be a handful. One of the fascinating narratives in recent days has been the role Predators captain Roman Josi has played in this renaissance in Nashville, where the team seemed to have lost its way after an appearance in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.
NHL
NHL

Jeanneret to be honored by Sabres before, during game against Predators

Rick Jeanneret said he has always felt at home in the Buffalo Sabres broadcast booth. But he never would have guessed he'd be there for more than half a century. "It's been a great living," the 79-year-old said this week. "There's only 32 of these jobs and I've been fortunate to have had one of them.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres top Predators on RJ Night

On the night the Buffalo Sabres honored longtime play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret, the team picked up a 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators. Tage Thompson scored twice in the Sabres’ 4-3 win over the Predators on Friday at KeyBank Center. Peyton Krebs and Victor Olofsson also tallied for Buffalo.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers#Edmonton#First Off
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Grabs late helper

Pietrangelo notched an assist, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kraken. Pietrangelo helped out on William Karlsson's shorthanded empty-netter. It'll go down as Pietrangelo's fourth shorthanded point of the season -- he hadn't had more than one in any other campaign in his career. The 32-year-old defenseman has surged lately with five goals and four assists in his last 11 outings, giving him 39 points, 195 shots on goal, 141 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in 68 games overall.
NHL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ducks snap 11-game skid, beat Coyotes 5-0

GLENDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — Isac Lundestrom had two goals and an assist, Anthony Stolarz made 22 saves for his third shutout of the season and the Anaheim Ducks snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 5-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night. Stolarz, in his...
NHL
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Blues vs. Oilers prediction, odds, and pick – 4/1/2022

Let’s take a trip up north to the “Land of the Polar Bear,” as the St. Louis Blues will fight it out on the road at Rogers Place against the stingy Edmonton Oilers. With this game having major playoff implications, why don’t we get down to the nitty-gritty and check up on our NHL odds series, where our Blues-Oilers prediction and pick will be made.
NHL
FOX Sports

Keith Yandle's "Iron Man" NHL streak ends at 989

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers scratched defenseman Keith Yandle for Saturday's game against Toronto, ending the NHL's Iron Man record for consecutive games played at 989. The 35-year-old Yandle started his streak March 26, 2009, with Phoenix. He passed retired center Doug Jarvis for the mark of 965...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Anaheim faces Arizona on 6-game road skid

Anaheim Ducks (27-30-12, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Arizona Coyotes (21-41-5, eighth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hits the road against Arizona looking to break its six-game road slide. The Coyotes are 12-23-3 against Western Conference opponents. Arizona scores 2.6 goals per game, the fewest in the league. Clayton...
NHL
Reuters

NHL roundup: Knights solidify wild-card position with win over Kraken

April 2 - Jack Eichel had his first multi-goal game with Vegas, tallying twice, as the Golden Knights defeated the host Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. Logan Thompson's bid for a second straight shutout was thwarted at 10:44 of the third period as Seattle's Alex Wennberg took a drop pass from Jared McCann and beat the screened goaltender from the slot. Thompson made 26 saves.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Starting in Washington

Talbot will start between the pipes in Sunday's road game versus the Capitals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot wasn't great in his last start Thursday versus the Penguins, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Washington team that's 16-14-5 at home this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Officially done for season

Crouse (hand) won't play again this season, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. Given that Crouse has a broken hand and the Coyotes are nowhere near the playoff race, it makes sense he won't be rushed back. The 24-year-old winger isn't expected to miss training camp for the 2022-23 campaign. He finished this season with 34 points, 181 hits, 131 shots on net and 52 PIM and could be a top-six option for the Coyotes next year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Brayden Schenn: Deposits goal in overtime loss

Schenn scored a goal on three shots, logged seven hits and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Schenn has enjoyed a solid run of offense lately with three goals and 10 assists in his last 11 outings. The 30-year-old center is up to 19 tallies, 45 points, 92 shots on net, 97 hits and a plus-15 rating through 51 contests this season. Despite playing in a third-line role at even strength, he remains a key part of the Blues' offense.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Justin Faulk: Mixed results Friday

Faulk logged an assist and went minus-4 in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Faulk helped out on a Brayden Schenn goal in the second period, but that was his lone contribution to the offense. Defensively, he was often caught on the ice when the Oilers scored, making Friday's performance a mixed bag. Faulk hasn't had many bad games this season -- he's at 31 points, 129 shots on net, 135 hits, 89 blocked shots and a plus-29 rating in 61 contests.
NHL
FOX Sports

Coyotes' Ritchie gets game suspension for slashing vs Ducks

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona forward Nick Ritchie will be suspended for a game without pay for slashing against the Anaheim Ducks. In the final seconds of the first period of Friday night's game with Arizona down 3-0, Ritchie checked defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk into the boards. Shattenkirk pushed Ritchie, and.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Playing Thursday

MacKinnon (upper body) will be in action against the Sharks on Thursday, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports. Despite initial fears that MacKinnon had suffered a serious long-term injury, the world-class center will return to the lineup after missing just one contest. In his last 10 contests, the 26-year-old Halifax native racked up five goals and 11 assists, including seven power-play points. With MacKinnon healthy, he figures to immediately reclaim his spot on both the first line and No. 1 power-play unit.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy