Canadiens' Chris Wideman: Sitting out Saturday

The Pittsburgh Penguins (40-18-10) have little choice but to erase the Tuesday night disappointment against likely playoff opponent, the New York Rangers, and focus on the Minnesota Wild (41-20-4). Both teams are headed for the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs, though Minnesota has surprised many with solid play. The puck drops...
It really doesn’t mean anything, but it could mean a lot. Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jason Zucker was in the locker room following the Penguins’ 4-3 OT win over the Minnesota Wild. It didn’t appear he was on crutches, but the team-released video only showed him leaning against the wall. Head coach Mike Sullivan loved the Penguins’ effort. Elliotte Friedman emptied his notebook from the GM meetings, and the Boston Bruins honored Tuukka Rask.
As another new face enters the Flyers lineup, an Ironman streak comes to an end. After 989 consecutive games in the lineup, Keith Yandle will sit out on Saturday, bringing his record-breaking streak to an end. Ronnie Attard makes his NHL debut on the blue line, while other newcomers remain...
NEW YORK - Montreal Canadiens right wing Cole Caufield, who led all rookies with seven goals and 15 points (7-8-15) as well as three power-play goals (tied), five power-play assists and eight power-play points (3-5-8) in 15 games, has been named the NHL's "Rookie of the Month" for March. Caufield...
Rick Jeanneret said he has always felt at home in the Buffalo Sabres broadcast booth. But he never would have guessed he'd be there for more than half a century. "It's been a great living," the 79-year-old said this week. "There's only 32 of these jobs and I've been fortunate to have had one of them.
Talbot will start between the pipes in Sunday's road game versus the Capitals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot wasn't great in his last start Thursday versus the Penguins, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Washington team that's 16-14-5 at home this year.
The Pittsburgh Penguins (41-19-10) were good on Saturday. They earned scoring chances, skated with energy and maintained their system but they faced the best team in the NHL. The Colorado Avalanche were just a little better and finished one more scoring chance as they beat the Penguins 3-2 at Ball Arena on Saturday.
Karlsson notched an assist and five shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Kraken. Karlsson had the secondary helper on Michael Amadio's third-period marker. This gave Karlsson points in consecutive games for the first time since a pair of multi-point efforts Feb. 1 and 8. the 29-year-old center has struggled to put up consistent scoring numbers this season -- he's at 24 points, 103 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 54 contests compared to 39 points in 56 outings in 2020-21.
MacKinnon (upper body) will be in action against the Sharks on Thursday, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports. Despite initial fears that MacKinnon had suffered a serious long-term injury, the world-class center will return to the lineup after missing just one contest. In his last 10 contests, the 26-year-old Halifax native racked up five goals and 11 assists, including seven power-play points. With MacKinnon healthy, he figures to immediately reclaim his spot on both the first line and No. 1 power-play unit.
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Jonathan Huberdeau set an NHL record for a left wing with his 71st assist of the season, and the Florida Panthers defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. Joe Juneau had 70 assists for the Boston Bruins in 1992-93. "Cool moment," Huberdeau said....
Talk about a blockbuster mascot trade nobody saw coming. The Colorado Avalanche traded mascot Bernie to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for mascot Stinger on Friday. Bernie, a St. Bernard, spent 13 seasons with the Avalanche making his NHL debut on October 3rd, 2009. Stinger, a bright green bug, has been with the Blue Jackets since their inaugural season in 2000.
Faulk logged an assist and went minus-4 in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Faulk helped out on a Brayden Schenn goal in the second period, but that was his lone contribution to the offense. Defensively, he was often caught on the ice when the Oilers scored, making Friday's performance a mixed bag. Faulk hasn't had many bad games this season -- he's at 31 points, 129 shots on net, 135 hits, 89 blocked shots and a plus-29 rating in 61 contests.
Schenn scored a goal on three shots, logged seven hits and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers. Schenn has enjoyed a solid run of offense lately with three goals and 10 assists in his last 11 outings. The 30-year-old center is up to 19 tallies, 45 points, 92 shots on net, 97 hits and a plus-15 rating through 51 contests this season. Despite playing in a third-line role at even strength, he remains a key part of the Blues' offense.
Girard (lower body) won't play Saturday versus Pittsburgh, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Girard has resumed skating, but the 23-year-old defender remains without a concrete timetable for his return to game action. Another update on Girard should be released once he's given the green light to rejoin the lineup.
Manager Oliver Marmol said Saturday that Flaherty (shoulder) has begun plyometric drills to replicate his throwing motion, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Flaherty is nearing the end of his two-week shutdown from throwing, and it's encouraging that he's been able to resume some activity with just under a week remaining until Opening Day. The right-hander will need some time to build back up after he received a PRP injection March 18, but he'll begin a throwing program soon and will travel with the team once it returns to St. Louis. It seems likely that Flaherty will require a stint on the injured list to begin the regular season, but his progress late in spring training has provided a reason for encouragement.
Wainwright, who was scheduled to start Saturday's Grapefruit League game against Houston, will now pitch in a game on a back field, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Due to a threat of inclement weather Saturday, the Cardinals will alter Wainwright's pitching plans to make sure that he's...
Meyers (shoulder) isn't expected to be ready to go until May, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Meyers underwent shoulder surgery in November after tearing his left labrum during the playoffs. While he's apparently ahead of schedule, that schedule evidently had him returning in mid-May or later. He'll need a minor-league rehab assignment before he's ready to return to the big-league roster.
Comments / 0