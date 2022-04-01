Canadiens' Chris Wideman: Sitting out Saturday

Manager Oliver Marmol said Saturday that Flaherty (shoulder) has begun plyometric drills to replicate his throwing motion, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Flaherty is nearing the end of his two-week shutdown from throwing, and it's encouraging that he's been able to resume some activity with just under a week remaining until Opening Day. The right-hander will need some time to build back up after he received a PRP injection March 18, but he'll begin a throwing program soon and will travel with the team once it returns to St. Louis. It seems likely that Flaherty will require a stint on the injured list to begin the regular season, but his progress late in spring training has provided a reason for encouragement.

