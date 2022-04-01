ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa court upholds gender identity discrimination case

By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
KSNT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday upheld much of a 2019 jury verdict that found the state discriminated against a transgender state prison employee by denying him the use of men’s restrooms and locker rooms, but the court dismissed a portion of the case that centered...

www.ksnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
State
Alaska State
Local
Iowa Society
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
Local
Iowa Government
State
Georgia State
City
Des Moines, IA
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

Alabama law could raise legal driving age just for transgender residents

Alabama trans youth are facing a pair anti-LGBTQ bills in their state that advocates say could make it effectively impossible for trans drivers under the age of 19 to receive a license.There’s been an avalanche of anti-LGBTQ legislation pushed across US states in recent months.South Dakota barred transgender girls from participating in sport. Idaho legislators might pass a bill that makes providing gender-affirming care ââpunishable by up to life in prison. In Alabama, legislators are set to vote on “Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act” this month, a that the bill would outlaw doctors from offering gender-affirming care to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender Dysphoria#Trans Women#Sex Discrimination#Gender Identity#Transgender Men#Racism#Ap#The Iowa Supreme Court#Lgbtq
KPVI Newschannel 6

State Senate passes bills restricting transgender, nonbinary individuals

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state Senate on Thursday advanced measures putting restrictions on individuals who identify as nonbinary or transgender. Senate Bill 2, by Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, would prohibit a person who is born biologically male from participating in female sports as a transgendered individual. The measure passed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Teen Vogue

Transgender People Tell Their Abortion Stories in Trans Bodies, Trans Choices

Content Warning: This story contains mention of sexual assault and suicidal ideation. While states across the country consider bills that would erode the rights of transgender youth, these targeted bills aren't the only legislation threatening trans people's freedom. The Supreme Court is poised to hear a case on abortion that could overturn Roe v. Wade. While transgender people are often left out of conversations around reproductive rights, a new series from TransLash Media is highlighting how important abortion access is to the community.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NBC News

U.S. warns states against treading on civil rights of transgender youths

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday sent a letter to states warning them against passing legislation that would discriminate against transgender youth, including measures that would ban them from seeking gender-affirming treatments. The warning from the department’s top civil rights lawyer comes at a time when Republican-controlled states around the...
POLITICS
UV Cavalier Daily

DUREGGER: Stop undermining transgender athletic competition

Most people learn about American society in the 1940s as marred by war, distrust and nationalistic sentiment. Yet textbooks do little to recognize the emergence of advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights and freedoms during this time. For instance, in the 1950s, World War II veteran Christine Jorgensen became the first American transgender woman to receive sex reassignment surgery, becoming a beacon of hope and progress for the transgender community. However, Jorgensen faced backlash and was eventually outcast by the public and media. Today, freedoms of the transgender community have continued to be contested legally, politically and scientifically. This is especially visible in the athletic realm, where transgender athletic competition faces scrutiny. This is not right, nor is it just.
SOCIETY
The Conversation U.S.

Transgender people of color face unique challenges as gender discrimination and racism intersect

Throughout history, transgender people of color have had a place of honor in many indigenous cultures around the world. This changed in many places, however, as European colonizers began forcing indigenous people to follow white social norms. These include anti-Blackness, Christianity and a gender binary that reduced gender to just man and woman. Colonizers presumed that being cisgender, or having a gender identity that is congruent with gender assigned at birth, was the only acceptable norm. For trans people who refused or were unable to conform, colonial societies often used racism and cissexism, or behaviors and beliefs that assume the inferiority...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Jen Psaki criticises ‘extreme and harmful’ laws targeting trans people and abortion in Arizona and Oklahoma

White House press secretary Jen Psaki criticised four bills signed into law in Arizona and Oklahoma this week targeting transgender young people and restricting abortion care, among dozens of bills filed by Republican legislators this year aimed at LGBT+ Americans and abortion rights.The Republican governors of both states signed bills into law banning transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports.Arizona Governor Doug Ducey also approved a measure banning gender-affirming surgeries for people under 18 years old and a law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, a restriction at the centre of a US Supreme Court case reviewing a...
SOCIETY
POLITICO

The transgender care that states are banning, explained

TRANS KIDS AND MEDICAL CARE — The makers of puberty-blocking drugs, which are used in transition-related medical care for minors, are now under investigation by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, part of a larger, national fight against such care for minors. More than a dozen states are considering proposals...
HEALTH
AOL Corp

White House announces new actions to protect transgender Americans amid wave of state-level discriminatory laws

President Biden said Thursday that his administration is working to protect Americans from the wave of anti-trans laws being passed at the state level. “To everyone celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility, I want you to know your president sees you,” Biden said in a video statement. “Our entire administration sees you for who you are, made in the image of God and deserving in dignity, respect and support. But we know it’s hard when there are those out there who don’t see you and don’t respect you.”
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy