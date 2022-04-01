ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Out of all the products I've tested over the last 5 years, this Brooklinen comforter is the one I recommend to friends and family the most

By Mara Leighton
 1 day ago

Mara Leighton/Insider

I've been researching and testing products for five years, and one of the products I recommend most to my friends and family is the Brooklinen All-Season Down Comforter . I've used it every night I've slept at home for more than three years, and it's held up perfectly.

Our review of the Brooklinen All-Season Down Comforter

The Brooklinen All-Season Down Comforter's balance between warm coziness and airy breathability makes it easy to keep on my bed 365 days a year.

Mara Leighton/Insider

If your ideal comforter is one that can regulate temperature well and feels light and compressible like you've been dropped inside of a cloud, then you'll probably like the Brooklinen All-Season Down Comforter .

Inside its soft, breathable 100% cotton sateen shell is duck down filling. Thanks to a baffle box construction, the filling stays evenly distributed as I move around at night (you can read more about that in our best comforter buying guide where this comforter is our top pick). Outside, you'll find corner loops to secure a duvet cover in place. It can be compressed down easily depending on how you're sleeping on it, but it refluffs instantly with a shake.

It has a one-year warranty and a one-year return policy.

Cons to consider

While it fluffs up with a shake or fold, the Brooklinen All-Season Down Comforter is actually pretty compressed and light on its own.

Mara Leighton/Insider

Listen, it's an all-season down comforter. It's going to be the average of the extremes: between the Lightweight and the Ultra-Warm comforters sold by Brooklinen.

And while the filling and cotton do an excellent job of regulating temperature throughout the night, its high fill power (700) means it may still be too warm for people who typically sleep with only a top sheet .

I've slept with this comforter for hundreds of nights and through every season and I run slightly hot at night. The Brooklinen All-Season Down is the best all-year comforter I've found, but it's not magical. On hot summer nights, I kick my legs out or sleep with a fan. However, I've never abandoned it altogether in favor of a sheet.

If you sleep hot and make every bedding choice with that primarily in mind, the Insider Reviews team recommends the Lands' End Essential Down Comforter because it has a lower fill power than average.

How it's held up over time

It feels like a fluffy, breathable cloud. It'll compress under your hand or fluff up with a shake.

Mara Leighton/Insider

There's virtually no change to my Brooklinen All-Season Down Comforter now, three years later, than when I first rolled it out onto my bed. It's held up remarkably well even though I'm not particularly careful with it.

You're supposed to spot clean and line dry naturally or in a dryer with air fluff (no heat), but I've put it through the washing machine in the past without damage. To be clear, I wouldn't recommend taking that chance. If it needs a thorough cleaning, Brooklinen recommends professional dry cleaning.

The bottom line

If you want to invest in a comforter and want to stretch your money by only buying one, I'd recommend the versatile, cozy Brooklinen All-Season Down Comforter . Its quality and performance haven't changed in the three years I've used it nonstop. Simply knowing its on my bed — in its cushy, breathable, cloud-like perfection — makes me excited to go to sleep. After more than a thousand nights of sleep, that's saying something. It may be $300-plus, but investing in sleep is an easy decision for me, and you'll more than get your use out of the money.

