ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

The juiciest match-ups in the opening round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

By Will Martin
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mAhZa_0ewjrl2400
A side-by-side image of soccer players Harry Kane of England and Christian Pulisic of the USA.

Getty Images; Getty Images

  • The draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar took place Friday, and threw up some huge early games.
  • In Group B, the US will face off against both England and Iran, while Spain will play Germany in Group E.
  • The tournament, which starts in November, will open with a match between host nation Qatar and Ecuador.

The draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar took place Friday, with each of the 32 teams sorted into eight groups in a glitzy ceremony in Doha.

Among the highlights in the group stage will be a geopolitically tense set of matches featuring England, the USA, and Iran, while European heavyweights Spain and Germany will also face off in the tournament's opening stages.

Below, Insider has picked out 10 of the biggest games in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup.

1. The opening match — Qatar v Ecuador, Group A, November 21.

2. Lionel Messi begins his final World Cup — Argentina v Saudi Arabia, Group B, November 22.

3. Canada's return — Belgium v Canada, Group F, November 23.

4. Brazil open their account — Brazil v Serbia, Group G, November 24.

5. Ronaldo enters the fray — Portugal v Ghana, Group H, November 24.

6. Black Friday battle — England v USA, Group B, November 25.

7. Geopolitical tension in the air — Iran v USA, Group B, November 29.

8. A titanic clash for England — England v Wales, Scotland, or Ukraine, Group B, November 29.

9. European heavyweights clash — Spain v Germany, Group E, November 27.

10. Old scores to be settled — Ghana v Uruguay, Group H, December 2.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Lionel Messi
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Fifa World Cup#Iran#Christian#Group B#Group E#European#Group A#Belgium V Canada#Group F#Group G#Group H
Daily Mail

Australia is under military threat from 'full-fledged offensive bases' on Chinese artificial islands, US admiral warns - as American troops mass in Darwin and B-2 stealth bomber flies in

Australia's vast north is open to attack amid the most concerning security challenge the United States' top military commander in the region has seen in recent years. US Indo-Pacific commander Admiral John Aquilino recently flew over the South China Sea and says China has built and militarised several artificial islands.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Leaked documents reveal 'concerning' deal to allow China to deploy troops in island nation on Australia's doorstep

An explosive leaked document has revealed there could soon be Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands, just off Australia's northeast coast. The Australian government is clamouring for answers after the draft document was posted online on Thursday suggesting Beijing could deploy troops to 'protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands'.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Country
Portugal
Country
Qatar
Country
Brazil
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Doha, QA
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
FIFA
Daily Mail

Teenage Queen’s Guard, 19, who ‘went AWOL to go fight Russia in Ukraine’ is arrested after agreeing to return to UK amid fears rogue soldiers could drag Britain into war

A member of the Queen's Guard has been arrested by military police after leaving his post and heading to Ukraine to fight against Russian invaders. The 19-year-old contacted army bosses while in Ukraine, where he wanted to use his training with the regiment to help Ukrainian forces, and agreed to return to Britain.
U.K.
One Green Planet

Sadistic Footage Captured At Foie Gras Farm in France

Undercover footage was captured at a foie gras farm in South West France, showing ducks being force-fed, choking on food, throwing up, and being violently thrown around in their confined cages. The farm has been accused of breaking multiple French animal welfare laws. Foie Gras might sound like a delicacy,...
ANIMALS
24/7 Wall St.

The Countries Most Immigrants in the US Are Originally From

More immigrants are living in the United States than in any other country. Nearly 45 million people who live in the U.S. were born in other countries, according to the Census Bureau. This accounts for one-fifth of the world’s immigrants, based on U.N. data. (Here are the best cities for immigrants.) Immigrants constitute 13.7% of […]
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

A third of Covid deaths now not primarily due to virus as number of Brits dying 'with' rather than 'from' infection continues to grow amid milder wave

The proportion of Covid deaths where the virus is not the underlying cause has climbed to its highest ever level in England, official figures show. One in three victims who had the virus mentioned on their death certificate in February died 'with' rather than 'from' Covid, according to the Office for National Statistics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Insider

Insider

346K+
Followers
25K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy