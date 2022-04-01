The juiciest match-ups in the opening round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

A side-by-side image of soccer players Harry Kane of England and Christian Pulisic of the USA. Getty Images; Getty Images

The draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar took place Friday, with each of the 32 teams sorted into eight groups in a glitzy ceremony in Doha.

Among the highlights in the group stage will be a geopolitically tense set of matches featuring England, the USA, and Iran, while European heavyweights Spain and Germany will also face off in the tournament's opening stages.

Below, Insider has picked out 10 of the biggest games in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup.

1. The opening match — Qatar v Ecuador, Group A, November 21.

2. Lionel Messi begins his final World Cup — Argentina v Saudi Arabia, Group B, November 22.

3. Canada's return — Belgium v Canada, Group F, November 23.

4. Brazil open their account — Brazil v Serbia, Group G, November 24.

5. Ronaldo enters the fray — Portugal v Ghana, Group H, November 24.

6. Black Friday battle — England v USA, Group B, November 25.

7. Geopolitical tension in the air — Iran v USA, Group B, November 29.

8. A titanic clash for England — England v Wales, Scotland, or Ukraine, Group B, November 29.

9. European heavyweights clash — Spain v Germany, Group E, November 27.

10. Old scores to be settled — Ghana v Uruguay, Group H, December 2.