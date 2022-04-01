April 1 – University Day

For the first time since 2019, high school baseball teams will get to play a full season after the 2020 campaign was canceled and 2021 was shortened due to the pandemic.
Here's a look at SouthCoast's nine baseball teams entering the 2022 season:
BROOKINGS — Five Watertown High School won individual events Saturday in the Steve Berseth Eastern South Dakota Conference Indoor Meet at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.
The meet featured unique team scoring where points were awarded to every competitor in every event. If there are 24 athletes in an event, the scoring starts...
While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
Brookhaven Academy has never had a coach strictly dedicated to coaching the game of soccer until the school hired Alex Brown last year. A former head coach at Parklane Academy and Southwest Mississippi Community College, Brown had a season to remember in his first campaign with the BA boys’ team.
ADRIAN — The Adrian College men's volleyball team capped the regular season with a Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League sweep of Wabash Saturday, 27-25, 25-21, 25-19.
Brandon Ravelo had a tremendous match as he directed the Bulldogs (7-18, 4-4 MCVL) to a .273 hitting percentage. Ravelo had 34 assists to go with 10 digs, three...
The 2021 baseball season was arguably the best ever — top to bottom — in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference, which saw four of its teams win 20 or more games, and three others record at least 11 wins.
Niles head baseball coach Michael Guarnieri has won his 200th game in his 13th season leading the Red Dragons. The milestone win came on Thursday night after a 14-2 home victory over Girard. The Red Dragons exploded for seven runs in the 4th inning, after no runs were scored for...
Charles Barkley is no stranger to having a good time. The big man is often pulling all kinds of practical jokes (while being a victim of some of them, too) with his pals, Shaq and Kenny Smith, on Inside the NBA. Barkley definitely has thick skin, and he definitely has a wonderful sense of humor.
NEW ORLEANS — The career of Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, arguably the greatest college basketball coach in the history of the game, ended Saturday evening with a loss to archrival North Carolina in the national semifinal at the NCAA Tournament
The 75-year-old Coach K ended his final season two wins away from his 6th national title...
No other group of Baker High School spring athletes had to wait longer to compete than the tennis team. But finally, and on the last day of March, the Bulldogs took to the courts for something other than practice. Baker traveled to Pendleton to take on the Class 5A Buckaroos.
Surry Central graduate Emma Bullin (‘21) was recently named Softball Rookie Pitcher of the Week for the USA South Athletic Conference. Bullin is currently a freshman at Pfeiffer University. She earned a 2-0 record and a 0.81 ERA in two appearances, one start, last week for the Falcons. In 8.2 total innings pitched, Bullin allowed one run on five hits with zero walks and seven strikeouts as Pfeiffer swept a doubleheader from USA South rival Mary Baldwin.
High Point Academy has hired Jacob Smith as its boys basketball coach replacing Marcus Watts. Smith comes to High Point from Hunter-Kinard- Tyler High School in Orangeburg County. Smith brings a bevy of experience to High Point, serving as the coach for Fort Dorchester, Colleton County, and Cheraw, which he...
