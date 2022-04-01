ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
April 1 – University Day

It's University day!

The Spun

PGA Tour Veteran Withdrawing From The Masters

While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
GOLF
Daily Leader

BA’s Brown is All-Area Boys’ Soccer Coach of the Year

Brookhaven Academy has never had a coach strictly dedicated to coaching the game of soccer until the school hired Alex Brown last year. A former head coach at Parklane Academy and Southwest Mississippi Community College, Brown had a season to remember in his first campaign with the BA boys’ team.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
The Daily Telegram

Adrian College men's volleyball wins season finale

ADRIAN — The Adrian College men's volleyball team capped the regular season with a Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League sweep of Wabash Saturday, 27-25, 25-21, 25-19. Brandon Ravelo had a tremendous match as he directed the Bulldogs (7-18, 4-4 MCVL) to a .273 hitting percentage. Ravelo had 34 assists to go with 10 digs, three...
ADRIAN, MI
WFMJ.com

Niles baseball coach collects 200th win

Niles head baseball coach Michael Guarnieri has won his 200th game in his 13th season leading the Red Dragons. The milestone win came on Thursday night after a 14-2 home victory over Girard. The Red Dragons exploded for seven runs in the 4th inning, after no runs were scored for...
NILES, OH
Baker City Herald

Bulldogs finally make it to the courts

No other group of Baker High School spring athletes had to wait longer to compete than the tennis team. But finally, and on the last day of March, the Bulldogs took to the courts for something other than practice. Baker traveled to Pendleton to take on the Class 5A Buckaroos.
BAKER COUNTY, OR
Mount Airy News

Bullin named USA South Rookie Pitcher of the Week

Surry Central graduate Emma Bullin (‘21) was recently named Softball Rookie Pitcher of the Week for the USA South Athletic Conference. Bullin is currently a freshman at Pfeiffer University. She earned a 2-0 record and a 0.81 ERA in two appearances, one start, last week for the Falcons. In 8.2 total innings pitched, Bullin allowed one run on five hits with zero walks and seven strikeouts as Pfeiffer swept a doubleheader from USA South rival Mary Baldwin.
SURRY COUNTY, NC

