Pisgah Inn on Blue Ridge Parkway opens for 103rd season

A 14-mile section of North Carolina's Blue Ridge Parkway is still closed after a large rock slide took place between Mount Mitchell and the Craggy Gardens Visitor Center. The formal closure is between miles 355 and 364.5, which is one of the parkway's more popular regions due to its proximity to Mount Mitchell, the tallest mountain on the east coast.

LIFESTYLE ・ 18 DAYS AGO