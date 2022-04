WASHINGTON — A former Rocky Mount, Virginia, police officer pleaded guilty Friday to conspiring with another officer to disrupt the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6. Jacob Fracker appeared virtually before U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth to enter his plea. He faces up to five years in prison but sentencing will be delayed until he testifies against his co-defendant, Thomas Robertson, who’s set to begin trial next month.

ROCKY MOUNT, VA ・ 15 DAYS AGO