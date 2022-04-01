ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England, Iran in USMNT 2022 World Cup group

By Larry Hawley
 1 day ago

DOHA, Qatar – Just two days after officially qualifying for their first World Cup in eight years, the United States Men’s National Team now knows at least two of their opponents for the group stage of the tournament.

During the tournament draw in Doha, Qatar, the team was placed in Group B along with England and Iran. The third team in that group will be determined in a European playoff between three national teams: Scotland, Ukraine, and Wales.

Scotland and Ukraine will meet in a playoff in June with Wales meeting the winner of that match later in the month. The first contest was delayed due to Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

With the draw finished, the team also has their schedule for the preliminary round of the World Cup set.

  • November 21st – vs winner of the European Playoff
  • November 25th – vs England
  • November 29th – vs Iran

The Top 2 teams in group play will advance to the knockout round, which will begin in Qatar on December 3rd.

Making it back to the World Cup is a major relief for the United States after a heartbreaking miss in 2018 after a last match loss to Trinidad and Tobago in CONCACAF qualifying. The team went 7-4-3 to finish third in the table and get an automatic bid to the World Cup.

Before 2018, the USMNT had qualified for seven-straight tournaments and advanced to the knockout round in their previous two appearances in 2010 and 2014. The last time the United States won a playoff match in the World Cup was 2002, when they defeated Mexico in the first round in South Korea.

