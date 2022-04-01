Four Arrested Following Raid On Suspected Springfield ”Drug Den”

A 20-year-old woman found with almost $31,000 worth of drugs and a handgun in McHenry County has been sentenced to five years in prison. Roxanna Jimenez, 20, of the 600 block of Driftwood Lane in Harvard, was charged with possession of cannabis between 500-2,000 grams with intent to deliver, possession of cannabis between 500-2,000 grams, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID, illegal possession of ammunition, two counts of possession of 15-100 grams of LSD, possession of cannabis between 2,000-5,000 grams with intent to deliver and possession of cannabis between 500-2,000 grams.

HARVARD, IL ・ 29 DAYS AGO