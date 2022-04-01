ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

What Are Whales Doing With General Motors

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on General Motors. Looking at options history for General Motors GM we detected 23 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

General Motors Is In Hot Water With Angry Customers Again

In the age of late-stage capitalism, corporate greed knows no bounds. It is a well-known fact that many American companies exploit cheap labor to manufacture goods at low costs. Why? To generate more profit for shareholders. We've seen these dubious tactics play out in the automotive industry too, and one of the biggest players, General Motors, has been found bending consumers over a barrel on numerous occasions. Who can forget the class action lawsuit against GM for the massive fire debacle that affected the Chevrolet Bolt EV not so long ago? Or that time it ignored a very serious issue with the Chevrolet Camaro? Well, the automotive giant's latest scandal has just hit, and Chevrolet Silverado and Tahoe owners are not happy.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Ford, GM And Tesla Shares Are Rising Today

Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component sector, including Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), are all trading higher amid overall market strength ahead of today's Fed decision. Stocks have been volatile in recent weeks as investors continue to monitor the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its impact on commodity prices.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Will Dogecoin Reach A New All-Time High By 2023? Over 60% Say...

Dogecoin was created as a joke in 2013 to help raise public awareness of blockchain technology. Doge gained momentum in 2021 thanks to its passionate online community, and support from Elon Musk. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Whales#K 2 0#Vehicles#General Motors Gm
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Royal Caribbean Gr

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr. Looking at options history for Royal Caribbean Gr RCL we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the...
PETS
Motley Fool

Should You Buy Tesla Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

Some stocks have ridden a wave of investor enthusiasm higher in the weeks and months leading up to a stock split. Tesla's industry-leading position and robust financial performance suggest the future is bright. One key factor could dictate whether you should buy shares now or wait until after the split.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Rivian Stock Alert: Tesla Rival Asks for Patience

The first quarter was brutal for Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report. The stock took a beating on Wall Street after the company failed to deliver on its vehicle delivery promises. His difficulties in managing production ramp-ups due to part shortage at its suppliers have made things worse and cast doubt on its future.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $132M Of 3 Stocks

Although Dow Jones closed slightly lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CLF

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cleveland-Cliffs. Looking at options history for Cleveland-Cliffs CLF we detected 37 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 51% of the investors opened trades with...
PETS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Alphabet

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Alphabet GOOGL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With DoorDash

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on DoorDash. Looking at options history for DoorDash DASH we detected 16 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
PETS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Qualcomm

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Qualcomm. Looking at options history for Qualcomm QCOM we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Carvana

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Carvana CVNA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
PETS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Home Depot

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Home Depot. Looking at options history for Home Depot HD we detected 17 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 17% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 82% with bearish.
PETS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Mastercard

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Mastercard MA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
120K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy