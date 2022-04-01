ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Bored Ape #4605 Sold For 122 ETH

The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is an exclusive community for holders of the ape and mutant themed NFT collections on Ethereum's blockchain. Commonly referred to as the Bored Apes, only 10,000 generative art pieces will ever be in existence. What happened: Bored Ape #4605 just sold for 121.50...

96.1 The Eagle

Dangerous Land Walking Frankenfish Will Eat Mammals! See It? Kill It!

What do you call a fish that feeds on other fish, reptiles, mammals and small birds? This isn't a set-up to a joke, this fish does all of that and walks on land!. Technically this beast is called the Northern Snakehead but you may have heard it called the "Frankenfish"! These suckers can grow up to 3 feet in length, they have many teeth used to eat almost anything in sight, they have the ability to travel on land temporarily, can breathe air AND you need to kill them!
New York Post

‘King Kong’ monkey batters seagull to death, eats it in wild video

A UK zoo monkey is drawing comparisons to King Kong after climbing a tall pole to swipe a seagull from the sky — which it then battered to death and devoured in front of stunned onlookers. A TikTok video of the brutal moment has amassed over 2 million views on TikTok since Sunday, Kennedy News reported.
pymnts

Madonna Becomes Latest Celeb Aboard Bored Ape

The pop legend announced on social media late Thursday (March 24) that she had purchased a non-fungible token (NFT) from the popular Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection. With the acquisition — valued at more than $500,000 Friday afternoon — Madonna becomes the latest celebrity to plant their flag in NFT land, joining stars such as Eminem, Paris Hilton and Justin Bieber, Bloomberg reported.
Page Six

Bruce Willis sold nearly $65M of property as his health declined

Bruce Willis has been preparing for his decline in health for some time, say friends, selling off all of his prize property in New York and beyond. Willis has spent a number of years selling an astonishing nearly $65 million worth of luxury properties to focus on life with his family in California. This week the 67-year-old actor’s family announced Willis will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia — a brain disorder that affects his ability to communicate. Bruce Willis has sold nearly $65 million of luxury property in recent years.Getty A source who knows the star said, “Bruce has been preparing...
Benzinga

CryptoPunk #2567 Sold For 86 ETH

CryptoPunks are a generative art collection, and one of the first ever applications of NFTs for digital art. There are only 10,000 Punks in existence, and some of them are thought to be lost forever. What happened: CryptoPunk #2567 just sold for 85.50 ETH ETH/USD ($252,681 USD). The value of...
InspireMore

15 Corgis With Such Hilariously Disapproving Faces Their Humans Had To Grab The Camera

Every so often, an animal gives us a look that’s so human, we wonder if they’re going to start speaking in full sentences next. Such is the case with the humble corgi, a herding breed that’s as well known for their hilarious facial expressions as they are for their short stature. There’s just something so intelligent yet curmudgeonly about this breed! That’s why there’s an entire Facebook page dedicated to “Disapproving Corgis.” More than 1.2 million people follow the page, and their contributions are sheer perfection.
BBC

First giant Galapagos tortoises born at Crocodiles of the World

Giant Galapagos tortoises have been successfully bred in a British zoo for the first time. The two newborns were fathered by 70-year-old Dirk, who first arrived in the UK in the 1960s and is described as being in "peak physical condition". He bred with mother Charlie, 21, in November at...
Upworthy

Mom took 9 stunning photos to calm her nerves while giving birth and they're amazing

Giving birth is one of the most intense experiences and includes a rush of emotions ranging from anxiety and fear to exhaustion, relief and joy. Having a child is life-altering and it's natural for people to want to document that event. When San Francisco photographer Lisa Robinson was giving birth to her second child, her daughter Anora, she decided to take photos of the moments leading up to the birth as a means of coping with the intense event and to capture memories lasting a lifetime. She was both nervous and excited at the same time. She and her husband, Alec, already had a 9-year-old son but had been trying to get pregnant again for years. It was a frustrating and exhausting journey for the pair as she had suffered two miscarriages.
Benzinga

Universal Music Label Snaps Bored Ape NFT

Universal Music Group NV (OTC: UMGNF) Web3 label purchased Bored Ape #5537 for $0.36 million, Reuters reports. Bored Ape is a female character now known as Manager Noët All, to lead the group it founded in November called Kingship. Kingship, which exists solely in digital form, will have its...
