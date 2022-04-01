ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Mark Scheifele and Jets Have Appetite for Change

Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Unless the Winnipeg Jets make a miraculous run in this year’s playoffs (there’s no guarantee they even get in), the writing is on the wall that big change is coming. Darren Dreger noted during a recent TNS 1050 interview that missing the playoffs could lead to a coaching change, but also...

www.yardbarker.com

