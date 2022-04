HAMDEN, Conn — People in Hamden are frustrated by an uptick in crime. "It's like I'm unsafe in my own town," said one resident at a community forum Wednesday evening. Robberies and carjackings have been reported at shopping plazas in town. Most recently a 74-year-old woman was attacked before thieves took off with her car at the Hamden Plaza. Police responded to several reports of cars broken into at the same plaza in February. Just a couple of days earlier, an 83-year-old woman was knocked to the ground when someone tried to steal her purse there.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO