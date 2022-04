Yordenis Ugas and his team are well aware that they’ll encounter a fresher, stronger, taller, younger opponent than Manny Pacquiao on April 16. (photo by Ryan Hafey) Errol Spence Jr. still took the opportunity during a recent press conference to remind Ugas and his trainer, Ismael Salas, just how much of a different fighter will await them next month at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Spence respects Ugas for his willingness to always take tough fights, yet the unbeaten IBF/WBC champion contended that their 12-round, 147-pound title unification fight will be much more challenging than Ugas’ previous outing.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO