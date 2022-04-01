ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Spring Fashion: It’s All Bright

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMake the most of the season in styles from MJH Studios, Nicole Miller, and Sheridan,...

NPR

Fashion Fair's makeover

Before there was Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, there was Fashion Fair cosmetics. Created in 1973, Fashion Fair was the first national makeup brand that catered to women of color. The brand was founded by Chicago's famous Johnson Family, who published Ebony and Jet magazines and put on the Ebony Fashion Fair.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 59

xZOOberance Spring festival begins

Spring is here and that means the return of xZOOberance. It's a four week festival celebrating the season, and kicks off March 24. We talk to Carla Knapp, who tell us all about it. xZOOberance runs March 24 to April 17.
FESTIVAL
California Lifestyle
Carlsbad, CA
NebraskaTV

Accessorize Your New Spring Wardrobe at My Fair Lady's Fashions and Frills

You are in luck! You have one more chance to shop clearance racks. Thursday through Saturday, most clearance racks are $17 and new spring items that have green on them will be 17% off!. My Fair Lady's Fashions & Frills. 410 West Ave. Holdrege. (308) 995-4520. http://myfairladysfashions.boutiquewindow.com/Collection/Index/2547.
BEAUTY & FASHION
KATU.com

Latest Purses for Spring & Summer

Lifestyle & Fashion Expert Rayne Parvis showed Kara the latest trend in warm weather purses. Click here for more information about Rayne.
APPAREL
Nicole Miller
Us Weekly

These Fashionable Flats Are All About Comfort and Breathability

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Slowly but surely, we’ve been replacing the winter shoes on our shoe rack with footwear more suited for spring and summer. As the boots and fuzzy moccasins find their way […]
APPAREL
KRQE News 13

Coffee and Chocolate Fest returns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a beautiful day for people to take in the annual Southwest Coffee and Chocolate Fest Saturday. The event, which is back in its early spring date for the first time since 2019, is expected to bring in between 9,000 and 10,000 people Saturday and Sunday. The weather cooperated for the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Black Hills Pioneer

BHSU Rodeo Club Candlelight Dinner and Auction was a success

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University’s Rodeo team hosted its annual Candlelight Dinner & Auction Saturday, at the Spearfish Holiday Inn & Convention Center. There was a silent auction held on-line, and a live auction taking place. “We raised a little over $30,000 with the event and...
SPEARFISH, SD

