Evansville, IN

'Cats make history with third consecutive NCAA National Championship

nodawaynews.com
 1 day ago

The Northwest Missouri State University men's basketball team made NCAA Division II history by becoming the first program to produce three consecutive national championships with...

nodawaynews.com

WCIA

Alfonso Plummer competes in NCAA 3pt contest

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WCIA) — Alfonso Plummer and Trent Frazier are in New Orleans for the three point and all star championships. Plummer for the three point contest, Frazier will play in the all star game tomorrow at 3:30 CT. Plummer right away came out hot for his team. He drilled his three. Then went […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
On3.com

4-Star OL Olaus Alinen dives into his final four

After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
FOOTBALL
Opelika-Auburn News

Who's got a spot? ESPN analysts project Auburn gymnastics' NCAA Regional

One team may look best on paper, Shannon Miller points out, but they still have to go out there and put up the score. They have to go out and put up the score twice. That team that looks the best is Florida, top ESPN analysts agreed this week, as they were asked to look ahead to the Auburn Regional in the NCAA gymnastics postseason. Auburn competes with Kentucky, Georgia and Southern Utah at 1 p.m. in the first regional semifinal Thursday at Neville Arena, and the Gators follow at 7 p.m. competing against Denver, Ohio State and Iowa State.
AUBURN, AL
Cleveland.com

2022 Women's Final Four: UConn tops Stanford 63-58, advances to NCAA title game

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 14 points and UConn advanced to the national championship game with a 63-58 win over defending champion Stanford on Friday night. The Huskies will face South Carolina for the national championship on Sunday night. The Gamecocks beat Louisville 72-59 in the first game of the Final Four. UConn and South Carolina met in November in the championship game of a tournament in the Bahamas, and the Gamecocks used a strong fourth quarter to win.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KBTX.com

Aggies denied NIT Championship following 73-72 loss to Xavier

NEW YORK CITY, New York (KBTX) - The Texas A&M (27-13) men's basketball team closed out the 2021-2022 season with a one point loss to Xavier (23-13) as the Musketers claimed the 2022 NIT Championship Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. Xavier overcame a 40-32 halftime deficit to beat...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

NCAA Women's Tournament odds: How to bet national title game, lines

UConn and South Carolina will play for the NCAA women's basketball championship on Sunday in Minneapolis. Here's everything you need to know about the NCAA women's basketball title game odds for the Final Four — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (with all odds via FOX Bet). SUNDAY'S...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WNCT

ECU evens series with 8-4 victory

CINCINNATI – Ryder Giles tossed 4.1 scoreless frames while his offense pounded out 12 hits as East Carolina evened the weekend series against Cincinnati Saturday afternoon at UC Baseball Stadium with an 8-4 victory. With the win the Pirates improve to 15-13 and 1-1 in American Athletic Conference play, while the Bearcats dropped to 10-15 […]
CINCINNATI, OH

