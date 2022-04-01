‘Cats make history with third consecutive NCAA National Championship

One team may look best on paper, Shannon Miller points out, but they still have to go out there and put up the score. They have to go out and put up the score twice. That team that looks the best is Florida, top ESPN analysts agreed this week, as they were asked to look ahead to the Auburn Regional in the NCAA gymnastics postseason. Auburn competes with Kentucky, Georgia and Southern Utah at 1 p.m. in the first regional semifinal Thursday at Neville Arena, and the Gators follow at 7 p.m. competing against Denver, Ohio State and Iowa State.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO