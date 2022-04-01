ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best shows on Netflix right now (April 2022)

Digital Trends
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix makes it easy to find the next great show to binge, thanks to its huge library of shows available to subscribers. The collection just keeps getting bigger, too, with new shows coming to Netflix every week. To help you find just the right series, we look through the entire library...

www.digitaltrends.com

TechRadar

Coming soon to Netflix: 7 new shows to look out for in 2022

It seems like Stranger Things, The Crown and Money Heist have been around since the beginning of time, but every one of those top-tier Netflix shows had to start somewhere. With that in mind, we thought we’d take a look forward to the pilot projects currently in development for the streaming service in 2022 – from the next Shonda Rhimes production (after Bridgerton and Inventing Anna) to a set of new high-octane espionage thrillers.
TV SERIES
Glamour

Everything Leaving Netflix in April 2022

Before Netflix makes good on its plan to crack down on users signing in to random relatives' accounts, you’ll want to binge-watch these titles that are leaving in April. The popular streaming service has to make room for the new—and new-to-Netflix—television series and movies that are expected to premiere soon. Before we embrace the new, we have to, unfortunately, say goodbye to beloved shows like Star Trek: The Next Generation and Dawson’s Creek. If you’re a fan of the James Van Der Beek and Joshua Jackson teen drama, don’t worry. The series is still available to stream on HBO Max for all your teen-angst needs. For the romantics at heart, About Time and Dear John are also leaving the platform, not to mention a void in our hearts in the shape of Channing Tatum.
TV & VIDEOS
Glamour

HBO Max: Every New Movie Coming to the Streaming Service in 2022

If the streaming services are the cast of OG Gossip Girl, HBO Max is Chuck Bass. Expensive, charming, and a little unpredictable. You just never know what it's going to get up to, but you know it'll be exciting. And possibly graphic. (In case you're wondering, Disney+ is Nate, Peacock is Dan, Amazon Prime is Blair, Netflix is Serena, and Hulu is Vanessa. Don't fight me on this.)
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

6 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of fresh streaming recommendations served from us to you. If you're after a bit of light-hearted sci-fi adventure, there's The Adam Project on Netflix – and when you've finished that, make sure you check out our guide to the ending explained. Meanwhile, Pixar's latest, Turning Red, is now on Disney Plus for more family-friendly fun.
MOVIES
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows to Watch in March on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and More

Bridgerton and Atlanta don't have much in common, but they do share one thing that's pretty important: a return date. The hit Netflix romance and the acclaimed FX dramedy both return March 25. All the shows not returning on March 25 must feel pretty left out now. Most of the rest of the month's big premieres are brand spanking new, like HBO Max's Minx (March 17), Hulu's Deep Water (March 18), Amazon Prime Video's Master (March 18), and Disney+'s Moon Knight (March 30).
MOVIES
CNET

HBO Max: The 22 Best Movies to Watch

Looking for a movie to spend your evening with? You've arrived at the right place. Let's look at what's hitting HBO Max each week, as well as the service's handful of best originals, which you can peruse below. If you're still searching for something to watch, the platform also offers loads of classics from the Criterion Collection.
MOVIES
CNET

The Best Sci-Fi TV Shows on Prime Video

Prime Video's interface doesn't do itself any favors in showing us the way to the best sci-fi TV shows it has to offer. Orphan Black, The Expanse, Counterpart and more do their genre the best, and they can all be unearthed from Prime Video's back catalog (with a little helping hand in this list). Fingers crossed you'll snag a hidden gem below.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Staircase’ Sets Series Premiere as HBO Max Unveils First Teaser (VIDEO)

The first teaser for HBO Max‘s highly-anticipated original, The Staircase, has arrived as the streamer announced a premiere date for the limited series. The Staircase will officially kick off on Thursday, May 5 with three full episodes with one new episode dropping each Thursday through June 9. The new show is based on the true story explored in the documentary of the same name.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Walker' Season 3 Renewal Revealed by The CW

The CW has renewed its hit revival series Walker for a third season. The network ordered a new installment of the show along with several others: All American (season 5), Riverdale (season 7), The Flash (season 9), Nancy Drew (season 4), Kung Fu (season 3), Superman & Lois (season 3).
TV SERIES
Digital Trends

HBO Max releases new House of the Dragon character images

Game of Thrones may have left some fans with mixed feelings following its final episode in 2019. Regardless, it was easily the most influential fantasy TV series of the last decade. And this summer, HBO Max is revisiting George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire with a new prequel series, House of the Dragon. HBO Max has finally set a premiere date for the show of August 21. But considering that this an all-new cast of characters, some introductions need to be made.
TV SERIES
Vulture

One Perfect Shot Brings Film Twitter to HBO Max

Film Twitter has finally made its way to the big screen, well a bigger screen than a phone. HBO Max will debut the documentary series One Perfect Shot on March 24. Based on the Twitter account @OnePerfectShot, the series of the same name follows a specific director who explains in detail one of their “most iconic shots.” According to an HBO Max press release, “directors enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 degree moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking.” Created alongside director Ava DuVernay, the series includes shots from films like Wonder Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Harriet, Crazy Rich Asians, Girls Trip, and Heat. The full lineup includes directors Aaron Sorkin, Patty Jenkins, Jon M. Chu, Kasi Lemmons, Malcolm D. Lee, and Michael Mann. All six episodes will premiere on HBO Max on March 24.
TV & VIDEOS
Fatherly

Watch Eddie Murphy’s Most Underrated Family Movie Before It Leaves HBO Max

Is there a Hollywood career more unlikely and unusual than Eddie Murphy’s? Murphy burst onto the entertainment landscape on Saturday Night Live in 1980, blazed a trail on the standup comedy scene, and then segued into movies. His comedy was no-holds-barred, controversial, often in the mode of his hero and friend, Richard Pryor, and his early movies reflected that: 48 Hrs., Trading Places, Beverly Hills Cop, and Eddie Murphy: Raw. Murphy then went more mainstream: Coming to America, Beverly Hills Cop II, Another 48 Hours, Boomerang, The Distinguished Gentleman, etc., with the ambitious if imperfect Harlem Nights and A Vampire in Brooklyn the main exceptions during that period.
MOVIES
BGR.com

The Roku Channel will start production on a new high-profile original comedy in April

Get used to hearing about more serious original TV projects, that attract major talent, from The Roku Channel. In a streaming universe dominated by content giants like Netflix and HBO Max, it’s now clear that Roku is going the Apple route. Straddling hardware and content production, with one foot in each world. Following Roku’s first-ever SXSW screening at this year’s festival, for example, the six-part psychological drama Swimming with Sharks is set to debut on The Roku Channel on April 15.
TV SERIES

