ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

CCM Racing: Matt Wilson to Make ARCA Debut With CCM Racing in Nashville

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

CCM Racing is excited to announce that driver Matt Wilson will be making his ARCA Menards Series East debut with the team in the Nashville 200 at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on May 7, 2022. Wilson, a Springdale, Arkansas native, currently competes in the COMMA Racing Series at Hallett Motor...

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest

3K+

Followers

12K+

Posts

415K+

Views

Follow Speedway Digest and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Jessica Friesen Set to Return

NASCAR driver Jessica Friesen is set to return to the dirt track world. Friesen, 35, will be racing in the No. 62 on the Bristol Dirt Track. That’s in Bristol, Tenn., and she also will be at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Tenn. Jessica Friesen made her NASCAR Truck Series debut last year and finished 26th in the truck series race. If her last name sounds familiar, then it should. She’s the wife of Cup Series driver Stewart Friesen.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Racing News

Richmond TV Schedule: April 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR returns to Richmond, Virginia. The 0.75-mile track is set to host triple-header weekend featuring the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Whelen Modified Tour. View the Richmond Raceway tv schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Richmond Menu. Mod: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup: Prac/Qual |...
RICHMOND, VA
Racing News

Richmond Starting Lineup: April 1, 2022 (NASCAR Whelen Modified)

NASCAR modified starting positions and practice results from Richmond Raceway. This weekend, it’s a triple-header race weekend at Richmond Raceway in Virginia. First to the track is the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. View the Richmond starting lineup for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour below. Richmond Menu. Mod: Prac/Qual |...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC Sports

NASCAR weekend schedule: Richmond Raceway

NASCAR rolls into Richmond Raceway this weekend for the first of two straight races in Viriginia. The Xfinity Series takes to the track Saturday afternoon for its seventh race of the season. Richmond hosted just one Xfinity race in 2021, which was won by Noah Gragson, who holds a one-point lead over AJ Allmendinger in this year’s standings. Allmendinger earned the win at Circuit of the Americas last weekend.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springdale, AR
City
Nashville, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
Arkansas State
Springdale, AR
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Speedway Digest

Buddy Kofoid to Drive No. 51 Toyota for KBM at Bristol Dirt Race

Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) announced today that Toyota Racing Development dirt standout Buddy Kofoid will make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut behind the wheel of the No. 51 Tundra TRD Pro April 16 in the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. Mobil 1, the world’s leading synthetic motor oil, a long-time partner at KBM who also sponsors Kofoid’s Keith Kunz Motorsports midget entry, will serve as the primary sponsor on his Toyota for the Truck Series second annual visit to the dirt covered half-mile oval.
BRISTOL, TN
Speedway Digest

CHEVY NCS AT RICHMOND: Team Chevy Advance

RACE #7 – RICHMOND RACEWAY. With six races in the books for the 2022 season, the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) will head to Richmond Raceway this weekend for the first of three-consecutive short-track races. The NCS Chevrolet drivers and teams will take on the .75-mile D-shaped oval on Sunday, April 3, at 3:30 p.m. ET in the Toyota Owners 400, the first of two appearances for the series at the Virginia venue this season. Chevrolet leads all manufacturers in NCS wins at Richmond Raceway with 39 to lead all manufacturers. The spring 2021 race at the Virginia short track saw Alex Bowman power his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to his first-career short-track victory in NASCAR’s premier series.
RICHMOND, VA
Speedway Digest

Dirt Legend Scott Bloomquist Searching for Another Bristol Victory in Week Two of the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals; Larson Enters Slm Field

Scott Bloomquist scored finishes of second and 12th place during the opening weekend of action in the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals and the dirt racing hall of famer is ready to cash in on some of the big money that is still up for grabs during this weekend for the XR Super Series Late Models.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Caudell
The Spun

NASCAR’s Richmond Raceway Doing OK Following Today’s Storm

Central Virginia residents sheltered in place Thursday as severe storms and a tornado warning swept the area. Despite the conditions, Richmond Raceway is reportedly still on track to host NASCAR’s Toyota Owners 400 this Sunday. According to FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass, sources said the race track suffered no damage...
WEATHER
Speedway Digest

Petty GMS Event Preview: Richmond Raceway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 ChevyLiners.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. - Need Liners?: ChevyLiners.com will serve as primary partner on Dillon's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday's race at Richmond Raceway. This marks the second consecutive week that the grey and mustard colors of Chevrolet Accessories have adorned the No. 42 machine. - About...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Fairgrounds#Arca#Motor Racing#Mw Consulting#Ra Wilson Enterprises
Speedway Digest

RCR Event Preview - Richmond

Richard Childress Racing at Richmond Raceway ... In 180 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Richmond Raceway, Richard Childress Racing has scored nine wins led by Dale Earnhardt’s six wins (1985-spring, both races in 1987, 1990-fall, and 1991-spring). Kevin Harvick won three times (2006-fall, 2011-fall, and 2013-spring) while Clint Bowyer scored his first short track victory in the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond in the 2008 spring event. The team owns 38 top-five and 73 top-10 finishes in Cup competition at Richmond.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Speedway Digest

Half Off Wholesale Expands Partnership with Brett Moffitt and the Our Motorsports No. 02 Team

Our Motorsports announces an extension of their partnership with Atlanta-based Half Off Wholesale to serve as the primary partner of No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Brett Moffitt at Richmond Raceway this coming weekend along with seven additional primary races throughout the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity season Back in February, Half Off Wholesale made its debut as a primary sponsor at Auto Club Speedway (Calif.).
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Speedway Digest

Rowdy Energy and Torgerson Racing to Get Even More Rowdy in Driven Chassis in Micro

Torgerson Racing and Rowdy Energy will debut a new Driven Gen III Chassis for their 2022 Micro Sprint season with driver Ashton Torgerson in the No. 02 Rowdy Energy entry. Rowdy Energy founder and NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and his son Brexton have dipped their toes into the Micro and Jr. Sprint scene this season. Brexton notably swept an event at the Southern Illinois Center in his Driven JRX Jr. Sprint.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Blaney Wins Third Straight Pole; Takes Top Spot at Richmond

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Richmond Water Heaters Ford Mustang -- THIS HASN’T BEEN YOUR BEST TRACK, BUT THINGS HAVE BEEN GETTING BETTER. WHAT HAS CHANGED AT THIS PLACE FOR YOU? “I will say it’s definitely not been my best place at all. I struggled here really bad for years and I still don’t feel like I’m great here at all, or let alone very good. We’ve worked really hard on figuring out what to do better here from myself to how we kind of unload with the car to be more competitive in the race, and that’s been year’s in progress of me just trying to figure out what the heck I need to do. I feel like everyone has done a really good job to bring a fast car. Qualifying on the pole here is one thing. Racing here is a completely other thing. It’s great we got the pole, but now it’s time to switch to race mode and, ‘OK, what do we have to do to be able to hold on in the race?’ The new car is a little bit different here driving-wise. It’s kind of a fresh start for me having a new car here at this place and just working really hard with everybody at Penske on the 12 team to figure out, ‘OK, what do I need to do to just get more competitive here.’ Even though it’s not in the playoffs this year, you don’t want to run bad anywhere. You need to be able to adapt to different racetracks, so just a fast car and a lot of hard work.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy