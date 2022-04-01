ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunland Park, NM

Marijuana businesses seek authorization to open in Sunland Park

Cover picture for the articleSUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — In southern New Mexico, the Sunland Park mayor said more than a dozen business owners are interested in opening up marijuana shops. Mayor Javier Perea said marijuana retailers can set up...

Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
Virginia Mercury

Legislation to crack down on marijuana products, including synthetics, heads to Youngkin

The General Assembly failed at finding a path to starting recreational marijuana sales this year, but a law outlining stricter regulations for retailers selling what one lawmaker called “juiced-up” synthetic products made its way through the legislature last week with bipartisan support. The bill, which is now before Gov. Glenn Youngkin, explicitly bans sales of […] The post Legislation to crack down on marijuana products, including synthetics, heads to Youngkin appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CNET

Marijuana Legalization: Which States Is Weed Legal In?

Though marijuana is legal for medicinal purposes in 37 states -- and recreationally in 18 -- the use, possession or sale of cannabis is still prohibited by federal statute. That's created a significant disconnect that an increasing number of lawmakers are eager to reconcile: In a letter last month, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, Senate finance committee chair Sen. Ron Wyden and Sen. Cory Booker invited their colleagues to help draft legislation that would end the federal ban and lift state-sanctioned dispensaries out of legal limbo.
TheStreet

Cannabis News This Week: An Unusual Employee Benefit

After decades of being lumped in with harder drugs, cannabis has had a rocky path to the mainstream, due in part to its designation as a schedule 1 substance under the Controlled Substances Act. This designation means the drug has a "high potential for abuse, no currently accepted medical use...
CBS Baltimore

With Vote To Legalize On The Horizon, Recreational Marijuana Approval Remains High, Poll Finds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two-thirds of Marylanders support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana, according to the latest Goucher College poll released Tuesday. Support for the legalization of cannabis is at its highest point since Goucher College starting polling around marijuana in October 2013. Although a majority of those polled supported legalization, there was some clear division in support along party lines. Among Democrats, 77% support while 18% percent oppose it. More Republicans are supporting legalizing marijuana use than ever before, with 50% of those polled supporting the move and 47% opposing it. Among independents, 60% support it and 34% oppose it. Only 57% of residents supported legalizing...
WJTV 12

As Mississippi cities opt out of medical marijuana, business hopefuls shut out

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – Mississippians hoping to start medical marijuana businesses are up against a new obstacle: city aldermen.  Despite voters overwhelmingly passing Initiative 65 to create a medical marijuan program in November 2020, the state supreme court struck it down on constitutional technicality. After months of uncertainty, Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Mississippi Medical […]
thecentersquare.com

House Republicans target medical marijuana industry

(The Center Square) – Oklahoma House Republicans said they want to root out illegal marijuana grows and protect the legal medical marijuana industry. Eight out of nine marijuana growth facilities raided by law enforcement officials last month had a medical marijuana license, according to Adria Berry, director of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA), but some of the marijuana was being sold on the black market.
KFOX 14

El Paso Electric hiring for several positions

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Electric is hiring. The utility company is hiring for the following positions:. To learn more information and to apply visit their website. Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in and around our community once a day to your inbox.
KFOX 14

El Paso retiree forced to move away due to rising prices

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The rise in prices is affecting people across the nation. One major change many are noticing is the price of rents and homes. The El Paso Apartments Association says that the average rent in El Paso is about $950, which is about $550 dollars less than the nationwide average.
Virginia Mercury

U.S. House votes to decriminalize marijuana in federal law

The U.S. House passed legislation Friday to legalize marijuana nationally, but its future is much less clear in the Senate. The House voted 220-204 to approve the measure, which would fix the split between federal law and 19 states where recreational marijuana is legal. Three Republicans joined all but two Democrats in approving the measure. Matt Gaetz and […] The post U.S. House votes to decriminalize marijuana in federal law appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
KTUL

Bill aims to crackdown on medical marijuana business with crypto technology

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There are a plethora of Oklahoma bills looking to regulate the medical marijuana industry, but that could all change very soon. Rep. Justin Humphrey proposed a bill that would use the technology that cryptocurrency is based on to create a banking system for dispensaries to use with the state. It has now passed in the House.
KFOX 14

Recreational marijuana now legal in New Mexico; rules you must follow

ANTHONY, N.M (KFOX14) — As recreational marijuana becomes legal in New Mexico, some dispensaries are opening up just across the Texas-New Mexico state line. There are some rules that come along with recreational cannabis. It is important to remember that while use and sale of it is legal in...
ANTHONY, NM

