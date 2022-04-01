ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peanut-Butter-Lovers Beware -- Your Beloved Spread Might Have Metal in It

By Emily Rella
 1 day ago

Peanut butter junkies beware!

There’s been a longstanding feud between Jif loyalists and Skippy connoisseurs, but it looks like fans of the latter brand might have to check their jars before diving in.

Skippy Foods has recalled more than 160,000 pounds (yes, pounds) of peanut butter because steel fragments from manufacturing equipment at the company’s factory have been found inside certain jars.

"Skippy Foods, LLC, out of an abundance of caution and with an emphasis on the quality of its products, is issuing the recall to ensure that consumers are made aware of the issue. The manufacturing facility's internal detection systems identified the concern," Skippy said in a statement , per CNN.

The company has recalled 9,353 cases of the affected peanut butter, all the brand’s reduced fat variety with “best if used by dates” ranging from May 5, 2023 to May 10, 2023.

The following are the specific varieties that are being recalled, with the company urging customers who have purchased a potentially contaminated jar to return it.

  • SKIPPY Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter — Club, 2/40oz with "best if used by" date of MAY0523
  • SKIPPY Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3oz with "best if used by" dates of MAY0623 and MAY0723
  • SKIPPY Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40oz with "best if used by" dates of MAY0423 and MAY0523
  • SKIPPY Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, 14oz with a "best if used by" date of MAY1023

Skippy is a subsidiary of parent company Hormel Foods, which was down just shy of 9% as of Friday afternoon.

