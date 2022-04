The Jefas are coming to El Paso! Latina clothing brand “Hija De Tu Madre” will be bringing their pop-up tour to El Paso for what is expected to be an event-filled weekend!. Just a few weeks ago I told you that the clothing brand was looking to hire El Pasoans to become street team members. Fast forward a few weeks later and the company announced that they would be making a pit stop in El Paso for three days!

EL PASO, TX ・ 19 DAYS AGO