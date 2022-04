The eruption of Tonga’s Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano earlier this year sent atmospheric waves 300km above the Earth’s surface, causing disturbances similar to those created by “severe solar storms”, scientists have said. Earlier studies had revealed that the volcanic eruption, which triggered a tsunami, was about a thousand times more powerful than the atomic bomb dropped by the US on Hiroshima during the Second World War. Researchers had previously found that the ash from the volcanic eruption, which cut off Tonga’s communications from the rest of the world, reached into the Earth’s mesosphere – the third layer of atmosphere,...

