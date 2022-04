HARTFORD — Four candidates, two incumbents and two challengers, will be up for two seats on the Hartford Union High School Board in the April 5 election. The two incumbents are Craig Westfall, who has been involved in the school district as a parent and board member for nearly 20 years, and Tina Pridemore, who has been a school board member since 2019. The two challengers in the race are Don Pridemore, a former state representative and current Hartford Joint 1 School Board member, and Heather Barrie, a parent of three children who graduated from HUHS and has lived in the district for 25 years.

HARTFORD, WI ・ 16 DAYS AGO