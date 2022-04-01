ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

The future is here: Company chooses Charlotte as first U.S. city for delivery robots

By Brett Baldeck
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gyh1K_0ewjmkcC00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Delivery robots will soon be navigating the sidewalks and streets in the City of Charlotte, according to an announcement.

The delivery robots are small in size, pink and have wheels. The goal is to make a zero-emissions delivery system for businesses while also making the plan more cost-effective than Uber Eats, Door Dash and other delivery options.

The robots are named Geoffrey and can cruise at about 3 mph. A Canadian company named Tiny Mile created Geoffrey to make deliveries in the Toronto area,

Today’s beer, tomorrow’s buildings? Local project turns plastics into cinder blocks

Geoffrey will now come south to the Queen City and leaders at Tiny Mile said this is his first time doing business in the United States.

“We liken him back to the old days when people wave at the postman and they knew his name. That’s what Geoffrey is, he’s just a robot version of that really,” said Sharif Virani, head of growth at Tiny Mile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19TsNM_0ewjmkcC00
Geoffrey (courtesy of Tiny Mile)

Geoffrey was spotted the first week of March in Plaza Midwood and along 11th Street outside of Uptown. Those sightings were just tests.

Starting next week businesses can sign up to use Geoffrey as a courier for deliveries. Geoffrey can travel anywhere within about a 3.72-mile radius of a business.

Tiny Mile leaders said it takes about five days to get a business online with the robot, meaning the robots could start serving customers in Charlotte in a little less than two weeks.

“He makes delivery super affordable for the merchants and if delivery is affordable for the merchants they can pass that on to the customers,” Virani said.

Business making Monopoly games based on Carolina towns

You won’t see Geoffrey traveling down the interstate to neighboring suburbs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jW2MS_0ewjmkcC00
Geoffrey (courtesy of Tiny Mile)

For now, this is a Charlotte-only project that businesses can use within their system already designed for local delivery.

“We are not looking to tackle delivery on huge, large scales. We are really looking at sustainable delivery on a neighborhood level,” Virani said.

Tiny Mile leaders said they chose Charlotte as the first expansion into the U.S. because the city is often listed as one of the top 10 technologically innovative cities in America.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
Government Technology

Kirkland, Wash., Doesn't Allow Amazon Delivery Robots — Yet

(TNS) — Kirkland could be among a small selection of cities in the United States where Amazon's small delivery robots scoot along sidewalks, through crosswalks and up driveways to bring packages to awaiting residents. But not quite yet. In a first among cities where Amazon is testing its Scout...
KIRKLAND, WA
Idaho's Newschannel 7

New food delivery robots debut on University of Idaho campus

MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho has introduced a new fleet of autonomous food delivery robots on the Moscow campus. The 15-robot fleet, known as Starship, will deliver food from several Idaho Eats locations, including Qdoba, True Burger, Einstein Bros. Bagels, and Cravings by Joe, to students at the University of Idaho (U of I) campus.
MOSCOW, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#The Robots#Suburbs#Canadian
Motley Fool

FedEx's Own Contractors Told the Company Its Shipping Forecasts are Bunk

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
Footwear News

Walmart is Suing BJ’s Wholesale For Allegedly Stealing Its Self-Checkout Tech

Click here to read the full article. Walmart has filed a lawsuit against its big-box rival BJ’s Wholesale, alleging that it stole the self-checkout technology it uses in its Sam’s Club wholesale warehouse chain. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in a U.S. District Court in Orlando, Florida, Walmart claimed that BJ’s Express Pay function in its mobile app represents a patent infringement on Walmart’s Scan & Go mobile app that is used in its Sam’s Club stores. The Scan & Go function allows shoppers to scan products while in the store and make payments on their phone instead of waiting on...
ORLANDO, FL
WTVM

Walgreens replaces fridge doors with digital screens in test stores

(CNN) - In some Walgreens locations, glass refrigerator and freezer doors have ben replaced with digital screens as part of a pilot program. Some people took to social media to say they do not like them. For example, digital doors were seen showing product that was not inside when opened.
COLUMBUS, GA
ClickOnDetroit.com

Pancake mix sold at Walmart, Kroger recalled after cable fragments found inside

Certain pancake mixes sold at Walmart and Kroger are being recalled after fragments of a cable used during the manufacturing process were found in the product. At Walmart, the mix was sold nationwide as “Great Value Pancake and Waffle Mix.” It was also sold under Kroger’s brand name as “Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix” in the Midwest and South.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
PROTESTS
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

32K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy