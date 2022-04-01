ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Candied Yam

By Shelley Irwin
wgvunews.org
 1 day ago

A local entrepreneur receives a partnership and real estate investment opportunity from a former Landlord. We talk about...

www.wgvunews.org

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

TV Channel Shuts Down, Files for Bankruptcy

Black News Channel is no longer in existence. The channel, known simply as BNC, was founded by former GOP congressman J.C. Watts in conjunction with veteran broadcast executive Bob Brillante. The goal was to service underserved communities with quality news and content. But the company has ceased all operations after a difficult year, shutting down operations completely on Friday, March 25. Simultaneously, they filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Florida. The Tallahassee-based channel listed $10 million-$50 million in liabilities. Between 200 and 999 creditors are reportedly owed money, The Wrap reports.
TV & VIDEOS
KOLO TV Reno

Local candy manufacturer opens store

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Everything is peanut-free, gluten-free, non-GMO, and it tastes good. And remember candy is only a treat, so it’s not a food group. So, everyone should be able to have a little bit,” said Joseph Dutra, President and CEO of Kimmie Candy. The local...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy