(Atlantic) The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by Drennan Insurance on Thursday, March 24th, to celebrate Donnie Drennan’s 40 years in insurance. Donnie Drennan began his career in insurance on March 1st, 1982, with Farm Bureau in Corning, and in May of 1983, he made the move to Atlantic to work with United Group Insurance. Five years ago, he made the decision to branch off on his own and opened Drennan Insurance. Drennan specializes in life, health, crop and long-term care annuities. He and his wife Arlene have been appreciative of the business community since their time in Atlantic and love how everyone takes care of each other.

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO