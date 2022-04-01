ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Connecticut gas tax holiday begins Friday

By Kate Wilkinson
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tSuEF_0ewjlfEm00

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – It was the first day of the gas tax holiday in Connecticut, reducing gas prices by roughly 25 cents. However, you may not have saved money if you decided to cross the state line Friday.

Connecticut Gas Station owners frustrated over potential losses

22News was in Enfield Friday morning and saw gas prices at one location was $4.15 but that price dropped down to $3.94 in less than an hour. In between that time, 22News was in Longmeadow at a gas station where it was a lot busier and many of the drivers were from Connecticut, including Ahmed Omar from Enfield. He said the price of gas has been tough, especially since he’s a pizza delivery driver.

“With these recent gas prices, it’s been really difficult to afford gas in the first place, especially working delivery. Like most of my tips go to gas, so even some of my checks go to gas as well,” said Omar.

A representative from the Connecticut Energy Marketers Association told our affiliate, WTNH, the reason we’re not necessarily seeing the price change is because gas stations bought that gas with the tax. So they had to decide whether or not to pass that price onto the consumers or lose profits.

The gas tax will be suspended until the end of June.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox17

Connecticut implementing gas tax exemption starting in April

Starting in April, drivers in Connecticut will be exempt from paying a tax on gasoline. That will lead to a 25-cent discount per gallon. The governor of Connecticut, Ned Lamont signed emergency legislation to suspend the state’s gas tax between April 1 and June 30. The discount will not...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NECN

Drivers Past ‘Tipping Point' on Gas Prices in Massachusetts

With gas tax relief not favored by Beacon Hill Democrats, average prices at the pump in Massachusetts rose another 19 cents over the past week and analysts remain unsure how long the trend will continue. AAA Northeast said Monday that the average price for a gallon of gas in Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Traffic
Enfield, CT
Traffic
Enfield, CT
Business
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Boston

I write a lot about business, entrepreneurs, and wealth. And when I research these articles, they usually focus on people well into their sixties, seventies, and beyond. People that worked for many decades to build their fortune.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Tax Holiday#Gas Stations#Pizza Delivery#Connecticut Gas Station#Wtnh
Daily Voice

Body Of Missing Westport Man Found In Adirondacks In Upstate NY

The body of a Connecticut man who went missing while hiking in the high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York has been found. Fairfield County resident Thomas A. Howard, age 61, of Westport, went missing on Wednesday, March 16, while hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, in Essex County, New York, just south of Plattsburgh near the Canadian and Vermont borders.
WESTPORT, CT
92 Moose

The Oldest Restaurant In America Is A Short Drive From Maine

As New England was one of the first places to be settled by Europeans, it should not be a surprise that Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island are home to some really old restaurants and pubs. The Jameson Tavern in Freeport, Maine, for example. Or, Boston's Warren Tavern....
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
US News and World Report

Gas Prices Decrease in Massachusetts and Rhode Island

BOSTON (AP) — The price of gasoline has dropped in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, after reaching record highs as oil prices soared amid Russia’s war on Ukraine. AAA Northeast said Monday the price of gasoline in Massachusetts is down 9 cents from last week, averaging $4.26 per gallon, and the price in Rhode Island is down 13 cents from last week, averaging $4.22 per gallon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
i95 ROCK

Bridgeport Man Drives to Danbury to Yell at His Phone About a Hot Dog

If it's labeled Danbury, I'm going to watch it, that means, I end up wasting a lot of time. However, every few days I click on something that is worth the price of admission, like this video. It was posted to Youtube on March 14, 2022 by a guy named Claude. Claude reviews food on his Youtube channel "Mostly Healthy Food Reviews." Claude tagged the video with the following description:
DANBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Drivers on the lookout for ‘computer jump’ at the gas pump

(WFSB) - When gas prices hover around record high prices, people tend to watch their wallets closely. Experts say they should also watch the pump to make sure they’re actually getting all the gas for which they’re paying. Channel 3 spoke to The Department of Consumer Protection on...
GAS PRICE
WWLP

WWLP

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy