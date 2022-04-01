Connecticut gas tax holiday begins Friday

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – It was the first day of the gas tax holiday in Connecticut, reducing gas prices by roughly 25 cents. However, you may not have saved money if you decided to cross the state line Friday.

22News was in Enfield Friday morning and saw gas prices at one location was $4.15 but that price dropped down to $3.94 in less than an hour. In between that time, 22News was in Longmeadow at a gas station where it was a lot busier and many of the drivers were from Connecticut, including Ahmed Omar from Enfield. He said the price of gas has been tough, especially since he’s a pizza delivery driver.

“With these recent gas prices, it’s been really difficult to afford gas in the first place, especially working delivery. Like most of my tips go to gas, so even some of my checks go to gas as well,” said Omar.

A representative from the Connecticut Energy Marketers Association told our affiliate, WTNH, the reason we’re not necessarily seeing the price change is because gas stations bought that gas with the tax. So they had to decide whether or not to pass that price onto the consumers or lose profits.

The gas tax will be suspended until the end of June.

