The two major and legendary frontiersmen from the 1700s were Davy Crockett and Daniel Boone. This time around we're focusing on Daniel Boone. Born in 1734 in Pennsylvania, Daniel spent the best part of his life in Kentucky, where he cut the trail known as Wilderness Road and founded Boonesborough in 1778. Being happy where he was, with his wife and ten kids, Boone had no reason to travel north into Michigan territory. Nevertheless, in 1778 Daniel did indeed arrive in Michigan, but not of his own accord...he was taken - as a prisoner - to Detroit.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO