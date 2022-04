San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili is set to be inducted as a First Ballot Hall of Famer, but he knows he did not do it alone. Speaking to the media after his induction into the 2022 Hall of Fame class has been confirmed, Ginobili opened up about his journey in the NBA from being a second round pick, a contributor for the Spurs, a Sixth Man of the Year, an All-Star and an NBA Champion. While he did work hard for everything, he is thankful for all the people who supported him and made it possible for him to succeed at the highest level of professional basketball.

NBA ・ 7 HOURS AGO