Public Health

3 N.J. pharmacies sold COVID-19 test kits not authorized for at-home use, officials say

By Chris Sheldon
NJ.com
NJ.com
 1 day ago
Three New Jersey pharmacies were penalized for selling COVID-19 antigen test kits that were not authorized for at-home use and for not properly displaying the price of the tests, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday afternoon. A fourth was fined only for not properly advertising the price of the...

