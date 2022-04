Junction City scored 109 points to finish second in the boys competition at the JCHS Invitational track meet. Manhattan won the team title with 199 points. In girls competition Junction City finished sixth out of eight teams. The Lady Jays scored 66 points while Great Bend won the meet with 209.5 points and Manhattan finished second with 127.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO