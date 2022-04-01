ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Shelley Irwin
wgvunews.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGuests from the Kirkof College of Nursing join in, today Dr. Christina Quirk discusses how...

www.wgvunews.org

WNCT

Craven Community College expanding its nursing program

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven Community College is working to expand its nursing program as the number of people getting into the field increases. For over 50 years, the school has offered the program. Officials there said the expansion will add to everyone’s success. “With this, we’ll be taking 32 students in the fall […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
#Npr
The Independent

College grad exposes sorority’s ranking system: ‘The ultimate way to pit women against one another’

A college graduate exposed how active members of her former sorority ranked potential new members in a viral video.The video, which was posted to TikTok by popular content creator Eli Rallo, showed the points system her sorority sisters assigned to Greek life hopefuls during their recruitment process. Rallo, 23, was a member of the sorority Sigma Kappa while attending the University of Michigan. The video, which was shared last February, now has over one million views. Sororities and fraternities are social organisations at US colleges which are identified by letters of the Greek alphabet.“If you pretend not to know about...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Washington Post

Teachers are under fire in increasingly bizarre ways

This is hardly the first time in our history that a conservative backlash to social change has centered on schools. But this one is intense, and after starting with a manufactured panic over critical race theory, it has expanded its targets to include discussions of sexuality, gender identity and other things that might make certain kids feel “uncomfortable” — or at least, make their parents feel uncomfortable.
EDUCATION
Government Technology

Colleges of Education Sound the Alarms On Teacher Shortage

(TNS) — As teacher dissatisfaction rates rise and concerns about teacher shortages intensify, colleges of education are sounding the alarm: Enrollment has been steadily declining for the past decade, and the pandemic has likely made things worse. The American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education released its second comprehensive...
EDUCATION
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Henry County Daily Herald

Professor files lawsuit to find students who posted exam questions online

An assistant professor of business at Southern California's Chapman University has filed a lawsuit against five students, whose identities remain unknown, alleging copyright infringement for posting exam questions anonymously in an online forum. According to professor David Berkovitz's attorney Marc Hankin, the students, who took midterm and final exams remotely...
COLLEGES
TheAtlantaVoice

Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine Presents 58 White Coats to Students at 2022 Ceremony

After being able to only do a virtual white coat ceremony last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, 58 students were excited to have an in-person ceremony this year held on February 26 at the Tuskegee University Chapel. Pride and excitement marked the transition of this year’s veterinary medicine students to the clinical phase of […] The post Tuskegee University College of Veterinary Medicine Presents 58 White Coats to Students at 2022 Ceremony appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
COLLEGES
WLNS

Jackson College working to meet growing demand for nurses

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Julie Ballow is a registered nurse. She says working through the pandemic was unlike anything she’s ever experienced. “I use the words challenge. It’s been a challenging two years in so many ways.” While the pandemic is slowing down, she says one of their biggest hurdles right now is the alarming trend of […]
JACKSON, MI
Axios

Local grad schools get high marks

Local colleges and universities took home top honors in the new U.S. News and World Report rankings for graduate schools. Why it matters: Healthy universities bring prestige, top talent, and revenue to the city and state. Plus, studying here may encourage top grads to stay and make the area their...
EDUCATION

