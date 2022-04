A pair of hands works in a garden. (Emily Suzanne McDonald/Getty Images/Tetra images RF)

Volunteers are needed to help Open Gate Garden in Maryville prepare for spring. People are needed to assist with weeding and cleaning out flowerbeds.

People looking to help should bring trowels, pruners and gloves.

The event is Saturday at Drost Park, #8 Schiber Court, from 9 to 11 a.m. For more information, please contact Sarah at 618-344-4230 or ruthie@illinois.edu

If there is inclement weather Saturday, the rain date is April 9.