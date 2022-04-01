ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

World Cup draw 2022: Twitter reacts to USMNT getting England in Group B

By Chris Bengel
CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 World Cup is approaching in November and the group draw was announced on Friday. The United States will be playing in Group B along with England, Iran and Scotland/Ukraine or Wales. When the United States faces England in group play, it'll mark just the third time in...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Breaking: United States Learn 2022 FIFA World Cup Opponents

In 2014, the United States got drawn against Germany, Portugal and Ghana for the World Cup in what was known as “the Group of Death” for how challenging the three opponents were. At today’s draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the United States got a slightly easier group – but one that still presents plenty of challenges.
NBC Chicago

Here's What You Need to Know About the 2022 World Cup

Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 World Cup originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The World Cup is upon us and all eyes will descend on Qatar…in eight months?. The 2022 World Cup, hosted by Qatar, will buck the summer tradition to take place in...
FOX Sports

Who is in 2022 World Cup European playoff?

The Group Stage is officially set for the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup, but it isn't complete just yet. The U.S. men's national team, which will play on the tournament's opening day on Nov. 21, has drawn England, Iran and the winner of the European playoff — either Wales, Scotland or Ukraine — in Group B.
The Independent

World Cup: Biggest games of the group stage at Qatar 2022

The World Cup draw in Doha brought Qatar 2022 into even sharper focus and will have got plenty of mouths watering as the group stage fixtures became known and routes to the final can start to be plotted.The tournament begins on 21 November as 32 teams aim to reach the final and become world champions on 18 December. It’s the first time the World Cup will be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. Gareth Southgate’s England were drawn into Group B alongside...
FOX Sports

2022 FIFA Men's World Cup draw: The eight groups are set

With the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup just 234 days away, the Group Stage is now officially set. The World Cup draw took place Friday in Qatar as the 32 teams were placed into eight groups, and the schedule for each group was set. Each group features four teams that...
