World Cup draw 2022: Twitter reacts to USMNT getting England in Group B

NEW YORK - For Wood River's Mike Young, just finding his way to the USA Masters Indoor Track and Field Championships was challenge enough. But once the 60-year-old Masters Track and Field aficionado finally arrived in the Big Apple, he made the most of it and was even in on a gold medal and U.S. record performance. Because of inclement weather and cancelled flights, it took Young three tries before he caught a flight to New York City out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport, which put him behind schedule. But that flight was diverted to Baltimore because of fog in New York and the last 3 1/2 hours of his journey got him to the Big Apple just in the nick of time for his first event. "My third try to get a flight out of St Louis took off," Young said. "but was then diverted to Baltimore where it landed and I was stuck there until the next morning. No flights were available for me so I took a 3 1/2-hour train ride to lower Manhattan. Finally, I arrived at the Armory with about 30 minutes before my first event."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 32 MINUTES AGO