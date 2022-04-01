Drone video: Crews remain on scene of deadly Government Center garage collapse

BOSTON — The state and federal investigations into the deadly collapse at the Government Center Garage demolition project continued on Friday. Drone video showed several people at the site, monitoring crews they worked to delicately move some of the debris from that collapse.

That collapse happened last Saturday killing a construction worker identified as Peter Monsini, 51 of South Easton. Investigators spoke to witnesses who said Monsini was on the top floor of the garage in a Bobcat-style machine when the floor buckled, sending him falling nine stories over the edge.

[ Construction worker identified in fatal accident after a Boston parking garage collapses ]

Green Line service in that area remains affected. The MBTA says there is no Green Line service between North Station and Government Center. Riders between Government Center and North Station should take the Orange Line, according to the T. The Orange Line has already resumed service.

Monsini was working at the site as an employee of JDC Demolition Company. His funeral is planned for Monday at Holy Cross Church in Easton.

The former Government Center Garage is being re-developed as part of a project called “Bulfinch Crossing.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group